April 2 East playoff update as Sixers have chance to clinch playoff berth

By Ky Carlin
 2 days ago
Rick Osentoski-USA TODAY Sports

The Philadelphia 76ers have six games left now before the playoffs get set to begin and there is more movement entering play on Saturday. The Sixers will host the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday afternoon with a chance to clinch a playoff berth with a win and some help amid all of the chaos that is the East standings.

Until the conclusion of the regular season on April 10, we are going to regularly update the Eastern Conference standings and where the Sixers are at on an everyday basis while also taking a look at who they could possibly face in the Eastern Conference.

Friday's most prominent games (April 1)

With the Sixers idle, they were left scoreboard watching the other top teams in the East. The Los Angeles Clippers knocked off the Milwaukee Bucks 153-119 as Robert Covington scored 43 points to lead LA which allowed the Sixers to gain a half-game on the Bucks for the No. 2 seed in the East.

The Boston Celtics knocked off the Indiana Pacers 128-123 so they now have a full game lead on the Sixers for the No. 3 seed in the East. The Toronto Raptors also knocked off the Orlando Magic 102-89 and are now just 1.5 games back of the Sixers for No. 4 and home-court advantage in Round 1 of the playoffs.

Saturday's most prominent games (April 2)

As mentioned, the Sixers can clinch a playoff berth on Saturday. They need to knock off the Hornets at home and end a 3-game skid and they also need the Cleveland Cavaliers to fall to the New York Knicks in their own matinee at The Garden.

As far as other games the Chicago Bulls play host to the Miami Heat while the Brooklyn Nets take on the Atlanta Hawks. The Bulls are 1.5 games back of the Sixers for the No. 4 seed while the Sixers are 2.5 games back of the Heat for the No. 1 seed. That game will affect a lot in terms of the standings.

Prominent games:

Hornets at Sixers 12:30 p.m. EDT

Cavaliers at Knicks 1 p.m. EDT

Nets at Hawks 7:30 p.m. EDT

Heat at Bulls 8 p.m. EDT

April 2 East standings

  1. X-Miami Heat 49-28 –GB
  2. X-Milwaukee Bucks 48-29 1 GB
  3. X-Boston Celtics 48-30 1.5 GB
  4. Philadelphia 76ers 46-30 2.5 GB
  5. Chicago Bulls 45-32 4 GB
  6. Toronto Raptors 45-32 4 GB
  7. Cleveland Cavaliers 42-35 7 GB
  8. Brooklyn Nets 40-37 9 GB
  9. Charlotte Hornets 40-37 9 GB
  10. Atlanta Hawks 40-37 9 GB

X-denotes clinched a playoff berth

Jaylin Williams’ NBA decision is in

Arkansas sophomore forward Jaylin Williams had a breakout season for the Razorbacks in 2021-22 and in doing so established himself as a legitimate NBA prospect. On Monday, Williams announced his intention to test the NBA draft waters this summer. He will not hire an agent, however, leaving open an opportunity for him to return to Arkansas if the feedback he receives from the professional ranks is unsatisfactory. “I will keep all my options open and, after going through the process and talking with my family, my support group and the Arkansas coaching staff, I will make an informed decision when the appropriate...
NBA
Yardbarker

James Harden, Doc Rivers promote Joel Embiid for MVP

Embiid put up yet another stellar performance complete with 44 points, 17 rebounds and five blocks. While his offensive stats get the most attention, teammate James Harden said after the game it's Embiid's play on both sides of the ball that make him an MVP candidate. "I get to witness...
NBA
ESPN

Embiid, Harris help lead 76ers to 144-114 rout of Hornets

PHILADELPHIA -- — Joel Embiid had 29 points, 14 rebounds and six assists and the Philadelphia 76ers snapped a three-game losing streak with a 144-114 victory over the Charlotte Hornets on Saturday. Philadelphia tied its franchise record of 21 3-pointers, last set on March 1, 2020. Tobias Harris added...
NBA
FOX Sports

Cavs cry foul after Embiid scores 44 in Sixers' 122-108 win

CLEVELAND (AP) — Joel Embiid did plenty of damage on his own. The Cavaliers, though, felt the big man got some unwarranted help. Cleveland coach J.B. Bickerstaff was highly critical of the officiating after Embiid scored 44 points — and made 20 trips to the free throw line — in Philadelphia's 112-108 win over the Cavs on Sunday night.
NBA
Laurence Fishburne to portray Doc Rivers in series on Donald Sterling's downfall as Clippers' owner

In a day and age in which sports docudramas are plenty, the latest one announced will be reliving one of the more controversial periods in NBA history. The infamous last name needs no introduction or preface. The project got the nod from FX and will be based on the Donald Sterling era of Los Angeles Clippers basketball—and its unsettling end.
NBA
