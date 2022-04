Several new restaurants have opened in the Pinal County area so far this year with reports of more incoming. The Mesa-based seafood restaurant Angry Crab Shack cut the ribbon on its first Casa Grande location this month. The popular chain, which specializes in seafood boils with Asian-Cajun flavors, was opened in 2013 by former NFL player Ron Lou. Since then, the chain has expanded across Arizona and its new location in Casa Grande is the 14th in the state.

PINAL COUNTY, AZ ・ 3 DAYS AGO