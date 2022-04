The 2022 NFL league year has been one of the most turbulent periods in terms of significant transactions in recent memory, and a game has yet to be played on the field. The latest example happened on Monday when the Eagles and the New Orleans Saints executed a trade, swapping first-round draft picks along with other assets being exchanged between both teams. This move changes the order in which teams will select in the first round of the late April draft.

NFL ・ 10 HOURS AGO