Dolphins to trade WR DeVante Parker to Patriots

 2 days ago
The Miami Dolphins have done a ton of work this offseasom to improve their roster for the 2022 season.

With all of these moves, it was likely that there would have to be some players that were shipped out, and that feeling has come to fruition.

On Saturday, according to NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport, the Dolphins are trading wide receiver DeVante Parker to the New England Patriots. The Dolphins are also sending a 2022 fifth-round pick to New England, and they’ll receive a 2023 third-round pick in return.

The Dolphins will save $3.34 million in cap space and solidify newly signed Cedrick Wilson Jr. as the third wideout in Miami’s offense.

In the 2023 draft, the Dolphins are set to have multiple picks in the first and third rounds.

