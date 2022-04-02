ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Albuquerque, NM

Native American leaders seek more from US consultations

By The Associated Press
KEYT
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (AP) — U.S. Interior Secretary Deb Haaland vowed on her first day on the job to ensure Native American tribes have opportunities...

keyt.com

Comments / 0

Related
The Independent

Why the names of more than 600 sites in the US are being changed to erase racial slur

There are 660 place names in the US that incorporate the word "squaw”, a slur which refers to Native women. A new campaign helmed by the US Interior Department and aided by Native representatives aims to change them all. The New York Times reports that the Interior's effort – led by Deb Haaland, the first Native Cabinet secretary – will strip the word from rivers, mountains, lakes and all other geographic sites where it is used. A task force, which includes Native representatives, has been asked to provide suggestions for replacement names. Those suggestions will then be sent for...
SOCIETY
KEYT

Suit filed over threat to ban Native Americans from hotel

RAPID CITY, S.D. (AP) — Hundreds of demonstrators gathered outside a federal courthouse in a South Dakota city to cheer the filing of a federal lawsuit over a hotel owner’s pledge to ban Native Americans from the property. The protesters held a rally and prayer meeting in a Rapid City park Wednesday then walked the streets in response to a social media post by a Grand Gateway Hotel owner who said she would not allow Native Americans on the property. The lawsuit seeks class action status. Brendan Johnson, a former U.S. attorney for South Dakota and the lawyer for the plaintiffs, says the “rest of the world” needs to know what’s going on in Rapid City. The suit seeks unnamed general and punitive damages.
RAPID CITY, SD
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Albuquerque, NM
State
Alaska State
Albuquerque, NM
Government
Daily Mail

US is paying $2MILLION a month to provide 24hr protection for former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo from Iran threat: Another $175K is being spent to protect former Iran envoy Brian Hook

The State Department says its paying more than $2million per month to provide 24-hour security to former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo and another $175,000 for another former top aide, both of whom face 'serious and credible' threats from Iran. The department told Congress in a report that the cost...
U.S. POLITICS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Native American Tribes#Alaska Native#Ap
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
americanmilitarynews.com

Russia says US declared ‘total war’ on it

Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said on Friday that the U.S. and other western nations have declared “total war” against Russia for its invasion of Ukraine. “A real hybrid war, total war was declared on us,” Lavrov said, as the Associated Press reported. Hybrid warfare refers to...
MILITARY
Reuters

Russian lawmakers seek punishment for implementation of sanctions on Russia's territory

April 3 (Reuters) - Russian lawmakers will propose measures seeking punishment for the implementation of sanctions on Russia's territory, a senior lawmaker said on Sunday. "My colleagues from the State Duma and I have finished the work and on Monday we will introduce amendments to the Criminal Code for the implementation of restrictive measures (sanctions) imposed by foreign states on the territory of the Russian Federation," Andrei Klishas wrote on his Telegram channel.
POLITICS
KFOX 14

US Mint releases 2nd quarter for program honoring American women

WASHINGTON (7News) – The U.S. Mint has released its second coin of the American Women Quarters program, honoring Dr. Sally Ride, the first American female astronaut to travel to space. Ride, 32, blasted off aboard the space shuttle Challenger in 1983, making her the youngest American to travel in...
POLITICS
Salon

Ukraine has become a graveyard for Russians — and for modern weapons systems

The word "miscalculation" has been thrown around a lot to describe Vladimir Putin's attempt to annex Ukraine, but perhaps his biggest miscalculation lay in thinking he could do it using tanks as his primary weapon. It's clear as the sixth week of the war begins that his apparent plan was to send a column of tanks rumbling into Kyiv, blow up a few things, send Volodymyr Zelenskyy and his government scampering away in fear, declare victory, install a puppet president and go home. Evidence that his plan was a strategic, tactical and political failure is showing on your television screens around the clock. If there is one image that will symbolize forever this war, it will be a blown-up Russian tank, its treads sagging and its turret tilted, rusting by the side of the road in Ukraine.
MILITARY

Comments / 0

Community Policy