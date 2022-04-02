ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
STAR AUTHOR MEGAN MAYHEW BERGMAN RETURNS TO NC

Local author Megan Mayhew Bergman, who grew up in North and South Carolina, will be returning to the South this week in support of her fantastic new short story collection How Strange a Season (Scribner). How Strange a Season, which is dedicated to Megan's North Carolina family (her parents...

Watauga Democrat

4 renowned, NC-connected authors to visit App State this spring

BOONE — This spring four acclaimed authors will visit Appalachian State University, in person and virtually, as part of App State’s Hughlene Bostian Frank Visiting Writers Series. Their award-winning works cover a spectrum of writing genres — including poetry, fiction and nonfiction. The visiting authors, in order...
Former USWNT Star Hope Solo Arrested in North Carolina

Hope Solo, a former soccer star who won two gold medals with the United States Women's National Team, was arrested in North Carolina for driving while intoxicated and resisting arrest, according to TMZ Sports. Solo, 40, was taken into custody in a Walmart parking lot off Parkway Villiage Circle in Winston-Salem, North Carolina before being taken to the Forsyth County jail for processing. Police told TMZ Sports that Solo was arrested for impaired driving (DWI), resisting arrest and misdemeanor child abuse as two children were in the car.
WRAL

NC senator buried in a rock has hidden gravesite in Franklin County

NC senator buried in a rock has hidden gravesite in Franklin County. NC Senator William Jeffreys was afraid of worms devouring his body in the dirt, so when he died in 1845, he begged his father to entomb him in a giant boulder. It's still there today -- a little-known NC legend.
The Spun

Photos: Meet The Wife Of UNC Legend Michael Jordan

Michael Jordan is best known for his six NBA championships, but the legendary player won a national title at North Carolina, too. Monday night, North Carolina will look to add another championship to the program’s all-time resume. UNC is set to take on Kansas in Monday night’s NCAA Tournament...
WRAL

Man shot in Durham neighborhood

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Police are investigating an overnight shooting that left one man injured in Durham's McDougald Terrace community. Reporter: Brett Knese.
WRAL

Dreamville Festival creator J.Cole to perform final set at this year's festival

Raleigh, N.C. — As the sky brightened into an almost Carolina Blue on Sunday, J. Cole's Dreamville Festival was a celebration of North Carolina's culture. J.Cole, who was born in Germany but raised in Fayetteville, designed the music festival to be a "family reunion," according to a guide handed out to the thousands of festival goers.
WRAL

Thousands flock to Dix Park for Dreamville Festival

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. Thousands of hip-hop fans from across the country flocked to Raleigh's Dorothea Dix Park on Saturday for a celebration of North Carolina culture and music.
WRAL

Summer fun in Little Washington: 4 upcoming events

This article was written by our sponsor, Washington Tourism Development Authority. The temperatures are warming and the days are getting longer — and that means more time to spend on summer fun. Whether you’re looking for family-friendly festivals, fireworks or some live music, Little Washington has something just for you.
WRAL

New & Upcoming for Kids from NC Authors

Laika is a Cold Dog, a stray pup fighting for her life on the streets of Moscow. Then, one winter night, she is plucked from her alley to become a starflyer, a dog trained to travel into space. Distrustful of people, Laika tries to do everything she can to escape. That is, until she meets Nina. Nina is a Cold Girl, lonely and full of questions. Her best friend has moved to America in a rush, leaving Nina to face the school bullies all by herself. Plus, her father’s work as a scientist in the Soviet Space Program grows more secretive by the day. When the two meet in her father’s laboratory, their growing bond slowly warms the chill that has settled in each other’s hearts. As the Space Race between the United States and the Soviet Union grows fierce, Laika and Nina uncover shocking secrets and hard truths that will test their friendship. How will they find the courage to chase their dreams all the way to the stars?
WRAL

3 more NC farms struck by Avian Flu

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. The farms were identified after another nearby farm earlier this week euthanized 32,000 turkeys after a positive sample within the flock. A 6.2 mile zone was established, leading to these new positive cases.
cbs17

Durham Bulls bring in $48M a year, is it enough for city to keep the team?

DURHAM, N.C. (WNCN) – Major League Baseball has required the City of Durham to make $10 million worth of upgrades to Durham Bulls Athletic Park or risk losing the team. MLB gave the city a deadline of April 2025 to make the upgrades. The Durham Bulls are contributing $1 million in renovation costs but it’s up to the city to cover the other $9 million. In response, city leaders asked stay to study how much economic impact the team has on the city.
WRAL

Dreamville brings cwords, revenue to downtown Raleigh

Raleigh, N.C. — Raleigh is already looking forward to the return of Dreamville for its third year in Dix Park. The music festival created by Fayetteville-native J. Cole brought tens of thousands of people to the city over the weekend. The first festival in 2019 brought in $3.8 million...
Watauga Democrat

Retired AP sports writer Skip Latt dies at 73

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Skip Latt, who was a longtime sports writer for The Associated Press before retiring, has died in Nashville, Tennessee. He was 73. Latt died March 31, according to an obituary published by West Harpeth Funeral Home & Crematory in Nashville. He had a passion for...
WRAL

WRAL speaks with R&B artist from Jacksonville at Dreamville

This video is not supported on your platform. If you are using IE 10 or lower please consider using IE 11, Edge, Chrome, or Firefox. WRAL speaks with R&B artist from Jacksonville at Dreamville. WRAL spoke with Jacksonville native Mikhala Jené, Dreamville's first performer. Before she was a performer, she...
