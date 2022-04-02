ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Brighton misses penalty and draws with Norwich 0-0 in EPL

By Associated Press
KESQ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBRIGHTON, England (AP) — Neal Maupay misses a first-half penalty and Brighton and visiting Norwich play out a goalless draw in the English Premier League. Brighton...

kesq.com

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
KESQ

Man U held by Leicester 1-1, struggling to make EPL top 4

MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Without Cristiano Ronaldo, Manchester United has been dealt a further setback in its bid to secure Champions League qualification for next season by drawing with Leicester 1-1 at home in the English Premier League. Ronaldo helped Portugal qualify for the World Cup on Tuesday but missed the game at Old Trafford with flu-like symptoms. United ended up needing a rare goal from Fred to get a point. The defensive midfielder scored in the 66th, three minutes after Kelechi Iheanacho broke the deadlock for Leicester with a diving header. United is in sixth place and four points adrift of Arsenal, which has two games in hand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KESQ

Tottenham thrashes Newcastle 5-1 to rise to 4th in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham has powered above north London rival Arsenal into the English Premier League top four for at least one day by thrashing Newcastle 5-1. Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and substitute Steven Bergwijn scored at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Spurs have netted more goals – 30 – than any other team in the league in 2022. Newcastle had taken the lead through Fabian Schar’s free kick in the 39th minute but couldn’t handle the relentless attacks of Tottenham. Tottenham moved into fourth place on goal difference ahead of Arsenal, which has two games in hand.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KESQ

Man City stays top with 2-0 win at Burnley in EPL

BURNLEY, England (AP) — Manchester City responds to the challenge laid down by title rival Liverpool by winning 2-0 at Burnley in the English Premier League to stay in first place heading into the seismic meeting of the top two next weekend. Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan score first-half goals at Turf Moor to keep City in a one-point lead over Liverpool with eight games remaining. Liverpool beat Watford by the same scoreline a few hours earlier but City had no problems matching its title rival. De Bruyne rifled a rising effort into the top corner following a lay-off from Raheem Sterling to put City ahead in the fifth minute and the two combined for Gundogan’s 25th-minute goal.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KESQ

Benzema converts 2 of 3 penalties, Madrid wins at Celta 2-1

BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Karim Benzema has converted two of three penalty tries to lead Real Madrid to a 2-1 win at Celta Vigo. Madrid leads Sevilla and Atlético Madrid by 12 points at the top of the Spanish league. Next up, Madrid visits Chelsea to start their Champions League quarterfinal. Benzema’s brace took his tally to 34 goals across all competitions, his best scoring mark since he joined Madrid 13 seasons ago. Benzema also equaled Alfredo Di Stéfano as Madrid’s third-highest scorer in the Spanish league with 216 goals. João Félix and Luis Suárez each scored twice to help Atlético beat Alavés 4-1 before visiting Manchester City on Tuesday in Europe’s last eight.
SOCCER
Reuters

Arsenal, Chelsea both win big as WSL title race hots up

LEICESTER, England, April 3(Reuters) - Chelsea and Arsenal both enjoyed resounding 5-0 wins in the Women's Super League on Sunday as the Blues regained their two-point lead at the top of the table by thrashing Reading after Arsenal hammered Leicester City earlier in the day. Sam Kerr and Bethany England...
WORLD
KESQ

Napoli beats Atalanta 3-1 to go top of Serie A

MILAN (AP) — Lorenzo Insigne scores one and sets up another to help Napoli win at Atalanta 3-1 and move level with AC Milan at the top of Serie A. Napoli is below Milan on head-to-head record. Milan hosts Bologna on Monday. Fourth-placed Juventus can move above defending champion Inter Milan with a victory in the eagerly anticipated Derby d’Italia later. Roma won at struggling Sampdoria 1-0. Beto bagged a hat trick to help Udinese recover and beat Cagliari 5-1 in a relegation fight.
SOCCER
KESQ

Barcelona edges Sevilla to move into 2nd in Spanish league

MADRID (AP) — Barcelona’s revamped team under coach Xavi Hernández has kept its momentum and moved into second place in the Spanish league for the first time this season after defeating Sevilla 1-0 at home. Pedri González broke the deadlock by scoring a beautiful goal in the 72nd minute at Camp Nou Stadium to move the Catalan club past Sevilla. The victory keeps Barcelona’s slim title hopes alive as it remains 12 points behind leader Real Madrid with a game in hand. Real Betis routed Osasuna 4-1 to stay within range of the final Champions League place.
UEFA
KESQ

Red Bulls beat Revolution 1-0 on own goal

FOXBOROUGH, Mass. (AP) — Matt Polster scored an all-important own goal while Carlos Miguel stopped the five shots he faced as the New York Red Bulls earned a 1-0 victory over the New England Revolution. The Red Bulls are now 3-1-1 with the victory and the Revolution dropped to 1-3-1.
MLS
KESQ

Prospective Chelsea owners give European Super League pledge

LONDON (AP) — The owners of the Chicago Cubs have laid out their vision for Chelsea should they succeed in their bid to buy the English club. It includes a pledge to never participate in a European Super League. The Ricketts family has released an eight-point plan for Chelsea’s future and described it as a “list of commitments that give fans a pivotal role in protecting” the club. It comes amid concerns raised by Chelsea supporters over the Ricketts’ candidacy because of historic offensive comments by Joe Ricketts, the father of the Cubs’ chairman. The family has met with several Chelsea supporters’ groups in recent days and set out its “commitments” based on their feedback.
CHICAGO, IL
BBC

Liverpool v Watford - confirmed team news

Four changes for Liverpool from their last Premier League match - the 2-0 win at Arsenal on 16 March. Mohamed Salah, who was pelted with missiles and targeted by green laser pointers as Egypt missed out on the World Cup on Tuesday, returns along with Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Everton loses 2-1 at West Ham to stay in deep trouble in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Everton remained in deep trouble in the Premier League after losing 2-1 at West Ham on Sunday, with defender Michael Keane's second-half red card capping another disappointing away performance by Frank Lampard's team. Jarrod Bowen marked his comeback from injury by scoring the winning goal in...
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

Liverpool tops Watford 2-0, keeps heat on City in title race

LIVERPOOL, England (AP) — Liverpool kept the heat on Manchester City in the Premier League title race by beating relegation-threatened Watford 2-0 on Saturday thanks to Diogo Jota’s 20th goal of the season in all competitions and Fabinho's late penalty. Jota darted across the face of the six-yard...
PREMIER LEAGUE
KESQ

Mbappe runs the show in PSG’s 5-1 win over Lorient

PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappe has notched two goals and three assists and Paris Saint-Germain has beaten Lorient 5-1 to maintain its 12-point lead over Marseille. PSG moves ever closer to a record 10th French league title. There are eight rounds left. Marseille has consolidated second place by rallying past relegation-threatened Saint-Etienne 4-2 in a game full of blunders. Saint-Etienne self-destructed with two penalties and an own goal. Strasbourg has emerged as a surprise contender in the race for European spots after edging Lens 1-0 to climb up to fourth place. Monaco edged lowly Metz 2-1 to move into sixth. In his French league debut, Brazilian winger Tete kept Lyon’s slim European hopes alive in a 3-2 victory over Angers.
SOCCER
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
The Independent

Man City reclaim top spot with Burnley win after Liverpool down Watford

Manchester City made sure they ended the day on top of the Premier League with a comfortable 2-0 win over Burnley.Responding to Liverpool’s lunchtime win over Watford, first-half goals from Kevin De Bruyne and Ilkay Gundogan restored City’s one-point advantage ahead of a huge week, which includes the first leg of their Champions League quarter-final against Atletico Madrid and next week’s visit of the Reds.City had gone 13 points clear after beating Chelsea in January – a figure inflated by the games in hand held by Liverpool – but kicked off at Turf Moor in second place after Jurgen Klopp’s...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

WSL highlights: Birmingham City 0-0 Everton

Bottom club Birmingham City avoid defeat for just the third time this Women's Super League season as Everton fail to break them down at St Andrew's Stadium. Watch live coverage from the Women's Super League as Leicester City face Arsenal on Sunday 3 April from 12.15 BST on BBC Two.
WORLD

