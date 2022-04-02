Q&A: Ex-Montana State linebacker Alex Singleton embracing new team Denver Broncos

Alex Singleton is eager to join the Denver Broncos for many reasons.

A few days after the Philadelphia Eagles decided not to tender Singleton a contract, the Broncos signed the inside linebacker to a one-year contract reportedly worth $1.1 million guaranteed. The Montana State alum joined Denver 10 days after news broke that star quarterback Russell Wilson was being traded from the Seattle Seahawks to the Broncos.

Singleton, 28, is currently a first-stringer on Denver’s depth chart, according to ESPN . He was a captain for the Eagles last season. The Thousand Oaks, California, native amassed 120 tackles in 2020 and 137 last season, in which Philadelphia finished 9-8 and lost in the first round of the NFC playoffs.

The 6-foot-2, 240-pound Singleton talked over the phone with 406mtsports.com on Friday about the Broncos, fellow former MSU linebacker Troy Andersen and MSU’s athletic success this season.NOTE: This Q&A has been edited for brevity and clarity.

406: How excited are you to be back in the Mountain Time Zone?

AS: I’m really excited. Being closer to home, obviously being from California, it’s exciting to be close to family, and close to Bozeman and Calgary, the other two places I played. It’s really exciting to be back in a time zone I’m used to.

406: What kind of ties do you still have with Bozeman? People that you know here, things like that.

AS: A ton. As Bozeman’s just continued to boom in the last 10 years, a lot of guys that I went to college with still stay in Bozeman. And obviously just following the Bobcats. It’s been really exciting this year just as an alumni and then all the guys I know, just how supportive we’ve been, not just only of football but basketball, men’s and women’s this year. It’s just been an exciting time. I think I’m in more group chats just talking about Bobcat athletics than I have been in the last five or six years. So it’s been a really exciting time. The ties are growing more and more with how impressive the year’s been.

406: Is there one of those teams, or one moment from their runs, that stood out to you from this year?

AS: Touchdown Tommy (Mellott). The South Dakota State game was big. Obviously, (Eagles tight end) Dallas Goedert was from South Dakota State. We were making bets in the locker room. It was just really exciting to have them beat them because the last game I played in college was against South Dakota State. It was exciting to see them get the W in that game.

406: What are your general thoughts on signing with the Broncos and the next steps in your career?

AS: Everybody’s seen what the Broncos have done this offseason preparing for this upcoming season. To be one of those pieces and to be part of that is really exciting. It’s a great opportunity. It’s an opportunity to compete at a very high level in a very competitive division. We get to work here April 11, and I can’t wait to get around the guys, get around the city, embrace my role with the team and win as much as we can. Obviously win the AFC West is the first goal, then make the playoffs and then see how far we can go from there.

406: I have to imagine the Russell Wilson (addition) is pretty exciting, right?

AS: Yeah, it’s really exciting. I got to see him during the 2015 season, when I was on the practice squad in Seattle. I know the leader he is, I know the guy he is, so it’s exciting to be back on a team with him and get to be part of that leadership and see where we can take it.

406: Being on a team that has so many MSU fans — Bobcat fans that root for the Broncos as well — has that made it a bonus signing with this team?

AS: Yeah, it definitely makes it exciting. Before I signed, I knew if it was going to the Broncos, it was going to be a little more exciting just for my personal fan base. It is exciting that there’s obviously a ton of support for me just in general, wherever I would have been, but the fact that it’s a lot of (MSU) fans’ favorite NFL team, it just makes it that much sweeter.

406: Have you been lobbying the front office to draft Troy Andersen?

AS: It would be better if he went to the other 31 teams [laughs]. I’m excited to see whatever he does with his career. It’s super exciting. If he’s a Bronco, I can’t wait to help him in every single way I can. With or without the Broncos, I’m excited for what he’s going to be able to do with his career in the NFL.

406: Do you say that because there would be two Montana State guys (on the Broncos) or because he would be competing with you for a job? Is that what you mean by “better if he went to the 31 other teams”?

AS: Yeah. You don’t want to have to compete with the only other Bobcat in Year 1 [laughs]. We can do it later on down the line or maybe during a few games.

406: You’re going from a 4-3 (defense) to a 3-4, right?AS: Yeah, primarily.

406: What kind of adjustments will you have to make, specifically, with the defense — not just 3-4 but with a different scheme overall?AS: It’ll be more just getting fully embraced in the system. Anytime you’ve got a new coaching staff, a new system, even if it’s the same, there are just so many of those little tweaks and differences that every coach throws onto something. It’s just going to be a learning curve. Like I said, we start April 11, and we have 10 weeks to be together. Hopefully at the end of that 10 weeks, I’m telling you it’s as easy as it was in Philly. … I’m ready to get into it. We played a little bit of it last year. I’m just ready for everything we’re going to do.