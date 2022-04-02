ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Medical & Biotech

Mark Cuban Pharmacy Seeks to Disrupt the Drug Business

By Daniel Kline
TheStreet
TheStreet
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=17QGWe_0excnatX00

At times it seems like every major tech giant talks about disrupting healthcare. Apple (AAPL) - Get Apple Inc. Report wants to do it, Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report bought an online pharmacy, and even Haven a partnership, between Berkshire Hathaway's (BRK.A) - Get Berkshire Hathaway Inc. Class A Report Warren Bufftet, JPMorgan's (JPM) - Get JPMorgan Chase & Co. Report, and Amazon, tried (and failed) at this gargantuan task.

Perhaps the problem is that all of these approaches have been huge swings -- massive attempts to disrupt a heavily entrenched industry.

Enter Mark Cuban.

The outspoken billionaire owner of the Dallas Mavericks decided to take a very basic, business approach to disrupting healthcare and drug prices. He got rid of the middleman. His company, the humbly named "Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company" had very clear goals and a very simple approach.

"We started Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company because every American should have access to safe, affordable medicines. If you don’t have insurance or have a high deductible plan, you know that even the most basic medications can cost a fortune. Many people are spending crazy amounts of money each month just to stay healthy. No American should have to suffer or worse - because they can’t afford basic prescription medications," the company shared on its website.

How Mark Cuban's Drug Company Works

Cuban wants to offer low-cost drugs, but he also wants transparency so customers can see what they're paying for. The company started by looking at one drug, Albendazole, a medicine used to treat hookworm, which can be a problem "for disadvantaged population," according to Cost Plus.

"Normally the drug prescribed for hookworm, Albendazole, can cost as much as $500 per course, making the drug out of reach for many in need," the company shared.

In reality, it only costs $26.08 per course.

"We mark that price up by 15% so we can continue to run the company and invest in disrupting the pricing of as many drugs as we possibly can," Cost Plus added.

"Our goal is to dramatically reduce the cost of drugs like Albendazole, but we also think that it is just as important to introduce transparency to the pricing of drugs so patients know they are getting a fair price,' the company shared. That makes the base price of the drug $30. Then we add on the actual cost, $3, that our pharmacy partners charge us to prepare and provide your prescription to you."

That makes the final price to consumers $33.

"Every product we sell is priced exactly the same way our cost plus 15%, plus the pharmacy fee," the company added.

Mark Cuban Cost Plus offers hundreds of drugs and shares full price transparency on its website. The company has also just launched an online community on Twitter where people can share their drug price experiences.

Twitter Reacts to Mark Cuban Cost Plus Drug Company

Instead of finding some bold new way to disrupt all of healthcare, Cuban has tackled an actual part of the problem. Twitter (TWTR) - Get Twitter, Inc. Report, as you might imagine, likes what Cuban is doing.

Cuban also shared the link to join the Cost Plus Drugs online community.

Comments / 9

Val Maria
1d ago

What I researched is that some of his drugs aren’t that cheap, and you have to pay for shipping. I pay better prices on insurance, but I use good rx, and singlecare and there prices are better,with out shipping fees.

Reply
3
Check out more stories from
TheStreet
TheStreet

31K+

Followers

84K+

Posts

4M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Center Square

Op-Ed: Mark Cuban shows how the free market helps patients

Billionaire investor Mark Cuban is known for his razzle-dazzle. Not only has he backed a long string of tech, media, and cryptocurrency companies, he also owns the Dallas Mavericks basketball team and is a TV star on "Shark Tank." Getting into discount drugs might not have seemed like an obvious...
HEALTH
inputmag.com

Amazon paid anti-union consultants $3K per day

Amazon is terrified of workers’ recent unionization efforts, and is willing to open up their wallets to derail growing labor momentum. According to recent financial filings with the U.S. Department of Labor and detailed by The Huffington Post, the world’s third largest company spent roughly $4.3 million last year on consultants dedicated solely to union busting in warehouse locations like Bessemer, Alabama, and Staten Island, New York. In some cases, Amazon’s hired help were paid upwards of $3,200 per day.
BESSEMER, AL
TheStreet

Tech Stocks Roundup: Amazon's Union Face-Off Inspires Apple Workers

Amazon (AMZN) - Get Amazon.com, Inc. Report has just taken a hit in its standoff to avoid the formation of unions within the company. Workers at an Amazon warehouse in New York just voted to join a union, an historic victory for organized labor. But in doing so, they inflicted a defeat on Amazon, which did everything to block their efforts.
BUSINESS
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mark Cuban
beckershospitalreview.com

9 recent drug recalls

Here are nine recalls drug companies issued in March, as listed by the FDA. Teva Pharmaceuticals on March 29 recalled one lot of its idarubicin hydrochloride injection, a treatment for acute myeloid leukemia, due to the presence of particulate matter. Plastikon Healthcare on March 24 recalled three drug products —...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Marc Cuban#Drugs#Drug Price#Cuban American#Aapl#Apple Inc#Amzn#Berkshire Hathaway Inc#The Dallas Mavericks
TheStreet

GM Begins Production of Its Tesla Killer

General Motors (GM) - Get General Motors Company Report said Monday at a product launch that it intends to lead the world in electronic vehicles eventually, in a direct challenge to Elon Musk's market-leading Tesla. Company executives made the remarks during a press conference marking the beginning of production of...
BUSINESS
Fortune

‘Stealth Omicron’ is silently overtaking NYC, and it’s coming for the U.S.

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. It hasn’t even been a month since New York City rolled back its vaccine requirements and ended mask mandates, but cases of COVID-19 are already back on the rise—thanks to the BA.2 Omicron subvariant that’s making its way through the city right now.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
JPMorgan Chase & Co.
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Twitter
NewsBreak
Amazon
Cadrene Heslop

Actions of Walmart Shopper Goes Viral

The cost of living in America is on the rise. The average monthly living expense for a single American is $3,189. This amount sums up to $38,266 per year. For a family of four, the cost is $7,095 per month. This figure adds to $85,139 per year. That is a lot of money.
MarketWatch

‘Is this a good deal, or should I run for the hills?’ My boyfriend of five years wants me to give him a $165,000 loan using his house as collateral

I would like your advice on giving a hard-money loan to the man I’ve been dating for five years. He pressed me on this issue three years ago. I didn’t do the loan then, and it was a serious issue between us. The term of the loan that he secured with a third party was three years, which is now expiring. He wants and expects me to loan him $165,000 now.
RELATIONSHIPS
Benzinga

Does World's Richest Man Elon Musk Live Frugally?

“Bro does not live like a billionaire. Bro lives at times below the poverty line,” Grimes said of Musk. One item that Grimes discussed was Musk’s decision to sell several homes and move to Texas and live in a less-than-$50,000 house. Despite being the richest person in the...
ECONOMY
Fast Company

The minimum wage would be $61.75 an hour if it rose at the same pace as Wall Street bonuses

The federal minimum wage in the United States has not risen since 2009. It was set at $7.25 an hour that year, and remains so today in 2022. Wall Street bonuses, on the other hand, have risen steadily. And now a report from Inequality.org shows that if the federal minimum wage rate increased at the rate of the bonuses traders get, the starting wage for Americans would be set at $61.75.
BUSINESS
TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
31K+
Followers
84K+
Post
4M+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy