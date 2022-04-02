ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
World

UK Police Arrest 83 as Climate Activists Blockade Oil Terminals

By Reuters
US News and World Report
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (Reuters) - British police said they had arrested 83 people in Essex, east of London, in the space of 48 hours as climate change protesters blockaded oil terminals. Hundreds of activists from groups Extinction Rebellion and...

The Independent

More than 80 arrested in Essex as climate change protests continue

More than 80 people have been arrested in Essex as climate change protesters continued to block oil terminals.Activists from Just Stop Oil said on Saturday they had blocked access to the Titan Truck Park and revealed a secret underground network of tunnels at the Navigator and Grays oil terminals.The protesters are demanding that the UK Government stops new oil and gas projects.Essex Police said officers arrested a total of 83 people after protests in the Thurrock district.The force said 63 were arrested on Friday following protests in Oliver Road, Grays, London Road, Purfleet, and Askew Farm Lane, Grays.Our Government needs...
