San Antonio, TX

Had a bad day? This shuttle assistant at the Valero Texas Open will make everything better

By Tim Schmitt
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
Photo by Tim Schmitt/Golfweek

SAN ANTONIO — Had a bad day? We all have, especially on a golf course.

But for a number of players at the Valero Texas Open, the shuttle ride between the 18th green and the first tee offered a chance to relax, settle the nerves and get a little fur between their fingers.

Wait, what about fur?

One of the tournament’s biggest hits is Thunder, an adorable Golden Retriever along for the ride with his owner, Clint Rodgers. When he first offered to volunteer at the event a few years back, Rodgers was worried how he’d get around without his support animal. He brought the mellow dog along and the rest is history.

Thunder is now so popular that players rush over to the cart to see him, remembering him from previous events.

“A number of the players seem to recognize him,” said Rodgers, who also has a cane to help stay more mobile. “And the wives who are here all want to ride with Thunder.”

When Rodgers started working the event at TPC San Antonio’s Oaks Course, he lived nearby. He’s since moved to his home state of Missouri but the response to Thunder’s potential absence was so overwhelming that he commuted back to Central Texas for this year’s 100th anniversary event.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0R4eUQ_0excccTw00
Clint Rodgers, a volunteer with the Valero Texas Open, and Thunder, his support dog, at the Valero Texas Open at TPC San Antonio. (Tim Schmitt/Golfweek)

Sure, Ben Crenshaw, Lee Trevino, and others might be more closely tied to the tournament’s history, but Thunder has woven his way into the fabric of the event.

Shuttles are in high demand for the first two rounds as players who started on the back nine have a lengthy commute to the first tee box. The duo of Rodgers and Thunder were seen throughout the two days, with Thunder often resting his head on his owner’s shoulder while they plodded along.

The need for shuttles is lower on Saturday and Sunday, so how might Thunder spend his time?

“He’ll find something. He really likes to flirt with the pretty girls. He picks his head up as soon as he sees one,” Rodgers joked, and on cue, Thunder picked his head up and pointed toward an oncoming woman.

“OK, we’ve got to go!”

Comments / 0

