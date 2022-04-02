Do You Feel Compelled To Help Out In Bisman?

A day of emotions, frustrations, pain, and serenity. We had a rough day today here in Mandan, I'm just going to come out and say the obvious. A hit-and-run accident took the life of an innocent 77-year old man at 7:25 am ( March 21st, 2022 ). We work in a small community that pretty much takes care of their neighbors, and this was an incident that was beyond our control. Someone chose to leave the scene after running over a family member, a loved one who won't be able to come tonight, whose last few words were hopefully "I love you" as they left their house this early morning. An arrest was made not long after, according to usnews.com "The driver of the pickup involved left the scene and police urged the public to be on the lookout for a white Ford F250 with Montana license plates" Bismarck police spotted the vehicle, gave chase, and arrested a 39-year old man.

