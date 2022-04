In anticipation of Opening Day, the Washington Nationals and Major League Baseball are hosting a “Road to Opening Day” event at Girard Street Park on Wednesday. As part of MLB’s league-wide “Enjoy The Show” campaign, which is all about celebrating the various ways fans can enjoy baseball, this event will award fans with free collectibles, ballpark-themed snacks, a chance to rub elbows with baseball greats and team mascots, and other surprises.

MLB ・ 8 HOURS AGO