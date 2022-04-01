Tigers Felled by Ducks in Sixth-Inning Collapse

Napavine shortstop Makensee Taliaferro (2) prepares to catch a toss to second base during a home game against Toutle Lake on March 31.

NAPAVINE — Napavine held a three-run advantage heading into the top of the seventh but Toutle Lake countered in their final shot at the plate to hand the Tigers an 11-9 defeat in Central 2B League play Thursday in Napavine.

The Tigers, powered by home runs from Tanner Simpson and Dani Tupuola, held a 9-4 lead through four innings and were still up 9-6 heading into the final frame. But the Ducks plated five runs in the top of the seventh to take the lead for good and hold off the Tigers in the bottom of the seventh.

“The unfortunate part is we had two errors and a walk (in the seventh),” Napavine coach Josh Fay said. “It’s not like they came out and hit the ball, we just didn’t finish. It’s disappointing to drop a league game but I don’t want this to discourage our effort.

“For six innings, we were as good as we’ve looked since I’ve been here. We’re going in the right direction.”

Simpson finished 3 for 4 with five RBIs, three runs and a two-run bomb. Tupuola was 1 for 2 with two walks and a three-run homer.

Toutle Lake was led offensively by Jasmine Smith, who was 2 for 3 with two home runs.

Cailyn Milton started and closed the game for the Tigers, going 6.2 innings while striking out eight and allowing five earned runs on 10 hits. Patricia Helsing pitched part of the seventh before Milton came back in to finish it off.

“Patricia did her job, we just didn’t give her any help,” Fay said.

Napavine won the non-league nightcap, 15-5 in five innings. Helsing took the win, allowing five runs in three innings. Hannah Fay struck out three batters in two innings.

Clara Fay and Grace Pancake each went 2 for 3 at the plate, while Hayden Kaut was commended for hitting the ball hard.

Napavine (4-1, 0-1 C2BL) next heads to Stevenson for a doubleheader on April 11.