Two Members of Legendary Reggae Act Mighty Diamonds Die in Same Week

By Daniel Kreps
NewsTimes
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTragedy struck the legendary roots reggae act Mighty Diamonds this week as two founding members — lead singer Donald “Tabby” Shaw and longtime band mate Fitzroy “Bunny” Simpson — both died within days of each other. On Tuesday, March 29, Shaw was shot...

www.newstimes.com

