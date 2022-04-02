ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Eriksen among scorers as Brentford stuns Chelsea in 4-1 win

By Associated Press
KTVZ
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLONDON (AP) — Christian Eriksen can’t stop scoring since his return to competitive soccer. The Denmark international’s latest goal was his first for Brentford...

ktvz.com

Daily Mail

Cristiano Ronaldo ruled OUT of Manchester United's crucial game against Leicester at Old Trafford through illness

Cristiano Ronaldo will miss Manchester United's clash against Leicester City on Saturday afternoon. Interim boss Ralf Rangnick confirmed the Portuguese was unavailable through illness, saying before the game: 'He had some flu-like symptoms yesterday (Friday).'. Ronaldo has scored 18 goals in 33 appearances in all competitions for United this season...
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

West Ham 0-2 Manchester City: Shaw seals win for Champions League chasers

Manchester City moved level on points with rivals Manchester United in the race to reach the Women's Champions League with victory over West Ham. Gareth Taylor's side bristled with confidence after seven straight wins in all competitions, and Georgia Stanway swept them ahead inside eight minutes. Khadija Shaw sealed another...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte hopes to keep working with ‘world-class’ Harry Kane

Tottenham boss Antonio Conte hopes the club can keep Harry Kane satisfied after his striker put in another standout display in the 5-1 thrashing of Newcastle.The England captain did not score, but notched another assist and again showcased his exquisite passing range as Spurs enhanced their top-four chances in the Premier League.After falling behind to Fabian Schar’s first-half free-kick, goals from Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and Steven Bergwijn moved them above north London rivals Arsenal, who visit Crystal Palace on Monday night.Kane is going to be key to where Spurs end up, but even if he...
PREMIER LEAGUE
Person
Christian Eriksen
The Independent

Football rumours: Christian Eriksen’s return to form impresses top clubs

What the papers sayChristian Eriksen‘s return to top form following his cardiac arrest last summer has not gone unnoticed by the Premier League’s biggest clubs, the Daily Mail writes. The 30-year-old Denmark midfielder signed a short-term deal with Brentford which is due to expire at the end of the season. The paper reports that Eriksen’s “swift and sparkling return to top form” is being monitored by Tottenham and Manchester United after his influential role in Brentford’s 4-1 defeat of Chelsea.Kylian Mbappe has thrown his rumoured transfer to Real Madrid into doubt. The 23-year-old France forward’s future has dominated headlines as...
PREMIER LEAGUE
KTVZ

Europe-South America partnership could challenge FIFA power

LONDON (AP) — A deeper alliance between the football confederations from Europe and South America has been cemented by opening a joint office in London. It comes just as FIFA President Gianni Infantino has been left chastened by the collapse of his pursuit of biennial World Cups. UEFA President Aleksander Ceferin and CONMEBOL counterpart Alejandro Dominguez sought to emphasize this was not a collaboration with greedy motivations in speeches at the office opening. Ceferin signalled a desire to use the partnership for the benefit of other confederations, telling the London audience that “we are ready to cooperate with everyone.”
UEFA
BBC

Liverpool v Watford - confirmed team news

Four changes for Liverpool from their last Premier League match - the 2-0 win at Arsenal on 16 March. Mohamed Salah, who was pelted with missiles and targeted by green laser pointers as Egypt missed out on the World Cup on Tuesday, returns along with Roberto Firmino, Joe Gomez and Curtis Jones.
PREMIER LEAGUE
KTVZ

US to play El Salvador, Grenada in World Cup prep matches

MIAMI (AP) — The United States will play 74th-ranked El Salvador and No. 170 Grenada in the CONCACAF Nations League as preparation for the World Cup in November. The 15th-ranked U.S. has Nations League games on June 11 and 14 in Group D, and it also intends to play exhibition games on June 1 and 5, and on Sept. 23 and 27. Back in the World Cup for the first time since 2014, the U.S. opens Group B against Scotland, Wales or Ukraine on Nov. 21. It faces England four days later and meets Iran on Nov. 29.
SOCCER
#European Championship#Ap#English
Daily Mail

'He's not a machine!' - Thiago Silva's wife issues a FIERY defence of her husband after a commentator criticised him for 'not attacking enough' during Chelsea's 4-1 defeat against Brentford... as she urges people to 'respect him' at the age of 37

Thiago Silva's wife Belle has leapt to the defence of her husband after claiming he was criticised for 'not attacking enough' during Chelsea's 4-1 defeat at home to Brentford. The European champions were torn apart by their west London rivals at Stamford Bridge, despite taking the lead through Antonio Rudiger three minutes into the second half.
PREMIER LEAGUE
FOX Sports

MATCHDAY: Benfica-Liverpool, City-Atléti in Champions League

A look at what’s happening in the Champions League on Tuesday:. Liverpool will continue its quest for a quadruple of major trophies when it visits Benfica, considered one of the easiest teams in the draw for the last eight. Jurgen Klopp will have a full squad available for the first time since he took charge of the team in 2015. Right back Trent Alexander-Arnold was rested against Watford on Saturday in the Premier League after injury but is expected to return. Benfica is considered an underdog but has already finished ahead of Barcelona in the group stage and won in the last 16 against Ajax, another team with a free-flowing attack like Liverpool's. Benfica coach Nélson Veríssimo also is expected to have all his players available for the first leg at the Estádio da Luz, including Morocco international Adel Taarabt, who had been out injured. Benfica had been unbeaten in nine straight matches in all competitions before losing at Braga in the Portuguese league on Friday.
UEFA
International Business Times

Manchester United News: Club Legend Picks Mauricio Pochettino As Next Head Coach

Manchester United is in line to have a new long-term manager by the summer transfer window, and a club legend is making his thoughts on the matter very, very clear. Wayne Rooney was vocal about his support for Paris Saint-Germain manager Mauricio Pochettino being the main man at Old Trafford thanks to his prior experience in the English Premier League.
PREMIER LEAGUE
Country
Denmark
Soccer
World
Premier League
Chelsea F.C.
Sports
The Associated Press

Tottenham thrashes Newcastle 5-1 to rise to 4th in EPL

LONDON (AP) — Tottenham powered above north London rival Arsenal into the English Premier League top four — for at least one day — by thrashing Newcastle 5-1 on Sunday. Ben Davies, Matt Doherty, Son Heung-min, Emerson Royal and substitute Steven Bergwijn scored at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium for Spurs, who have netted more goals (30) than any other team in the league in 2022.
PREMIER LEAGUE
BBC

Transfer rumours: Eriksen, Salah, Mbappe, Abraham, Isak, Gnabry, Hazard

Christian Eriksen's former club Tottenham and Manchester United are considering signing the Denmark midfielder, 30, on a free transfer this summer after seeing his return to top form at Brentford. (Mail) Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp says he is "happy" with how contract talks are developing with the club's Egypt forward...
PREMIER LEAGUE
The Independent

Birmingham City vs West Bromwich Albion LIVE: Championship team news, line-ups and more

Follow live coverage as Birmingham City face West Bromwich Albion in the Championship today.English football's second tier is one of the most-watched leagues in Europe with a relentless fixture schedule and the prize of a place in the Premier League on offer combining to make it one of the most dramatic and exciting competitions in world football.Fulham were relegated from the top tier in 2021 but return refreshed and hopeful of making it back and equally Sheffield United no doubt enjoyed their spell in the Premier League too and are also keen to return.West Bromwich Albion know what it takes to earn promotion from the Championship and will again be one of the favourites to do it again with one of the best squads in the division.It isn't all about the battle for promotion, either, with Hull City, Peterborough and play-off winners Blackpool hoping their ascensions from League One aren't short-lived as they battle to avoid the drop at the bottom.We will bring you all the action and updates from today's game in the live blog below:
PREMIER LEAGUE

