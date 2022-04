Turf Moor is seen as a difficult venue for visiting teams, but that was not the case for Manchester City, who started a huge week in almost flawless fashion. If Pep Guardiola's side were feeling the pressure after being knocked off the top of the table by Liverpool just before kick-off, they did not show it. This was a typical City performance - they controlled the game almost from the very start, and kept Burnley at arm's length throughout.

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 1 DAY AGO