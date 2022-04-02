Sunderland 1 Gillingham 0: Story of the day after late Nathan Broadhead winner sends Alex Neil's side into the play-off places

What the papers sayChristian Eriksen‘s return to top form following his cardiac arrest last summer has not gone unnoticed by the Premier League’s biggest clubs, the Daily Mail writes. The 30-year-old Denmark midfielder signed a short-term deal with Brentford which is due to expire at the end of the season. The paper reports that Eriksen’s “swift and sparkling return to top form” is being monitored by Tottenham and Manchester United after his influential role in Brentford’s 4-1 defeat of Chelsea.Kylian Mbappe has thrown his rumoured transfer to Real Madrid into doubt. The 23-year-old France forward’s future has dominated headlines as...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 38 MINUTES AGO