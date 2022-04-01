Tolerating Distress in a Broken World

All of us deal with distress in our daily lives — the reality of living in a broken world affects us in practical ways each day. While each of us finds ourselves in different situations, the fact remains that we all face stresses both big and small, whether fear of an...
Being in love can bring on a rollercoaster of powerful, sometimes even overwhelming, emotions. The rush of excitement, joy, and other positive feelings love can spark may, for some people, kindle the desire to chase after that experience again and again. But this so-called “addiction” to love merely refers to...
While many of the negative emotions that accompany grief can be relieved in therapy, sadness cannot. Leaning into sadness can be more effective than trying to run away from it. Sadness is different from depression in that it does not take over life as much as accompany it. Allowing yourself...
If your parents didn't meet your childhood emotional needs, you may have developed some false ideas about yourself and your life. These incorrect assumptions can become integrated with your core beliefs and you can end up living by them. Becoming aware of these false assumptions can lead to a change...
Trauma exposure is common and can have diverse psychological impacts on individuals. Novel research on brain-based biotypes following traumatic stress can help us understand future risk for psychological symptoms. Research suggests that there may be two distinct pathways to PTSD symptoms that may benefit from different treatment approaches. Trauma touches...
There are many people who you may be compatible with when you are on the dating scene. However, there will be other people that may be a bad match for you. For instance, you may wonder what happens when an empath leaves a narcissist. This article will answer this question for you. Keep reading to find out more information.
SPOTTING when someone you love is struggling can be difficult, even if you see them everyday. It's important to check in with family and friends if you notice they don't seem themselves or seem withdrawn. Although not everyone always feels able to share what they're going through. Knowing the symptoms...
There are three types of narcissists, and while all may exhibit anger, those with vulnerable narcissism are most prone to rage. Understanding the reasons why we may be attracted to narcissists, and the challenges of living with them, can help us protect ourselves. Narcissism has garnered increased attention in recent...
I've been a couples' therapist for over a decade, and there is one thing I ask in every first session no matter what: "How did you meet?" You might think the reason I ask that question is obvious. Why wouldn't you ask that? It's cute to hear how people met.
Studies say the most common reason regards the child’s desire to assume the mother or father’s remaining time for themselves, their siblings, and/or the remaining parent. This article is free of bias and is, in part, based on personal conclusions in line with those of currently accredited medical organizations and mental health professionals as attributed below. Though I myself am a former mental health professional with training in Psychology, and I will share some relevant information regarding that experience within this article, I am not a doctor and I offer no medical advice herein. Please contact a currently practicing medical or mental health professional for anypotential grief-related issue that requires attention.
So many adult men find it difficult to know what they're feeling. There's a term for this: normative male alexithymia. Boys are born with simliar emotional capacity as girls; emotional fluency is discouraged as they grow older. Men can re-learn and reclaim their feelings through self-confrontation and a trusted partner.
People with "dark personality traits," such as psychopathy or narcissism, are more likely to be callous, disagreeable and antagonistic in their nature. Such traits exists on a continuum—we all have more or less of them, and this does not necessarily equate to being clinically diagnosed with a personality disorder.
The brain processes physical pain and emotional pain like loneliness in similar ways. Loneliness, bereavement, or relationship troubles can be just as disruptive or distressing as physical ailments. Intentional and routine prosocial behaviors can reduce loneliness in oneself and others. Have you ever been kicked in the gut and then...
The beginning of a relationship is a stage that should be very fun and exciting. However, if you experienced trauma or abuse in a previous relationship it could affect how you navigate dating/intimacy when you are starting something with a new partner.
Some parents with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD) tend to treat their adult children as an extension of themselves. Here’s how you can cope. Infantilization of adult children can be a common behavior among parents with narcissistic personality disorder (NPD). NPD is a mental health condition characterized by behaviors like:
If you’ve ever felt awkward or uncomfortable in a social setting, you’re certainly not alone. It’s common to feel a little out of place when joining a new group or social scene. But if that discomfort becomes a hindrance to branching out and connecting with new people...
Responses to loss are as distinctive as the individuals who experience them. Diagnoses such as prolonged grief may encourage the misunderstanding that grief is something we need to get over. Navigating through the grief of loss may be far more complicated if we are involved in a soul mate relationship...
Grief is not finite, and learning to reframe it as a process can aid recovery. Recognizing grief myths can help loss survivors and their loved ones navigate the grieving process more effectively. Survivors can and do, learn to reconstruct their lives around grief. Grief is haunting. It has a way...
The uncomfortable flashbacks that stay in our mind and body. I live with PTSD. I’m not ashamed to say, nor will I ever be. And anyone who lives with PTSD knows that the flashbacks can be strong and present in the worst possible times. It could be as small as the smell of something that reminds me of those bad times.
