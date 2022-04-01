Change: Your Opportunity to Grow in Grace

We all have that VISION! We paint this life scenario of what our world would be life if we achieved a dream in mind. Whether that be scoring a internship to set you up for the big world, meet a certain weight, or being apart of something bigger than yourself. As children was have dreams for ourself, sometimes so big its almost fairytale like. We all have desires and se ourselves succeeding and there is no sought that it could be possible, but it just might not be how you picture it. There is nothing more heartbreaking than going along the journey and never reaching the finish line, but trust me God has a detour.

RELIGION ・ 14 DAYS AGO