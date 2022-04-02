ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Hawaii County, HI

Hawaii County Weather Forecast for April 02, 2022

 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTonight: Mostly cloudy. Occasional showers in the evening, then showers likely after midnight. Lows 61 to 69 near the shore to 51 to 56 at 4000 feet. Northeast winds 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 90 percent. Saturday: Partly sunny. Showers likely in the morning, then scattered showers...

