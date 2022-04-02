Pirates Parry Wildcats in Non-League Clash

Adna's Avery Manning scores a run during a home game against Ocosta on April 1.

At Adna

PIRATES 10, WILDCATS 3

Ocosta 001 100 1 — 3 4 2

Adna 122 302 X — 10 15 1

Adna Pitching — Fleming 2 IP, 3 K, 0 H, 1 BB; Schueber 2 IP, I H, 4 K, 5 BB; Highlights — Schueber 3 H; Loose 2 H, 2B; Deal 2 H, 2B; Manning 2 H

ADNA —Adna piled up 15 hits and the Pirates used four pitchers to cruise past Ocosta for a 10-3 victory at home in non-league action on Friday.

The Pirates plated runs in five different innings, led by Nate Schueber’s three base hits, while Clayton Loose, Blaze Deal and Avery Manning each added a pair of hits, with Loose and Deal each hitting a double.

It was a welcome reprieve for the Pirates, who snapped a three-game losing streak in which they faced Toutle Lake’s pair of Division I pitchers in Jackson Cox and Zach Swanson, along with Toledo’s Caiden Schultz.

“We needed to adjust,” LeDuc said. “(Ocosta’s) pitching was not quite what we’ve seen this past week with Cox, Swanson and Schultz. Their kid battled but the velocity was not the same. But once we made adjustments, we hit the ball hard, even for outs. It was good to see us bounce back.”

The Pirates piled on the runs, scoring multiple times in the second, third, fourth and fifth innings to outdistance the Wildcats.

JJ Fleming started on the mound for Adna, striking out three and walking one in two scoreless and hitless innings. Schueber came in for relief, striking out four and walking five while allowing one hit.

Adna (5-4, 2-2 C2BL) next travels to South Bend on Friday to face Raymond-South Bend in another non-league contest.