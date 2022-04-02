Von Moos’ Hitting, Pitching Propels Pirates Past Rockets

Adna pitcher Karlee Von Moos winds up to deliver a pitch to a Castle Rock batter during a non-league home game on April 1.

At Adna

PIRATES 11, ROCKETS 1

Castle Rock 000 100 X — 1 3 4

Adna 201 070 X — 11 16 1

Castle Rock Pitching — Kessler 5 IP, 10 R, 6 K, 14 H; Highlights — Kessler 2-3, 1 R

Adna Pitching — Von Moos 6 IP, 8 K, 0 BB, 3 H; Highlights — Von Moos 3-4, 5 RBI, 2 R; B. Loose 4-4, 2 RBIs; N. Loose 3-4, 3 R, RBI

Adna senior Karlee Von Moos had her cake and ate it, too.

Von Moos — celebrating her 17th birthday — destroyed the ball at the plate and roasted Castle Rock on the mound as the Pirates vaulted to an 11-1, non-league victory in six innings at home on Friday.

Von Moos sent two pitches over the outfield fence, a two-run blast in the first inning and a two-run shot in the fifth as the Pirates had little trouble putting away the Class 1A Rockets. She finished 3 for 4 with five RBIs and two runs.

“She really stung the ball today,” Adna coach Bruce Pocklington said. “One of those home runs was the furthest I’ve ever seen her hit the ball.”

Von Moos was equally as dominant on the mound, striking out eight and allowing three hits with no walks across six innings for the complete-game victory.

Believe it or not, Friday’s win was the Pirates’ first of the season, after taking consecutive losses to Class 3A Bellevue and Class 4A Skyline to start the year.

The Pirates have been off for two weeks since then, and Pocklington and his team have been working on adjustments at the plate in the meantime.

It paid off as the Pirates pounded the Rockets for 16 hits by staying patient at the plate.

Second baseman Natalie Loose was 3 for 4 with three runs and an RBI, while Brooklyn Loose was 4 for 4 with two RBIs. Danika Hallom and Ava Simms each went 2 for 4, with Hallom driving in two runs.

Adna was solid in all phases of the game, Pocklington said, as he praised the team’s hitting, pitching, baserunning and defense.

“We played very good Adna fastpitch today,” Pocklington said. “It’s the way I like to see it.”

Adna (1-2) next heads to Montesano on Tuesday to take on Lakeside (Nine Mile Falls) in another non-league tilt.