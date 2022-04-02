New Bedford Resident Collects 1200 Signatures in Hopes of Overturning Parks Department Parking Mandate

The RainHarvest rain barrel program is part of the Utah Rivers Council’s efforts to conserve water during Utah’s ongoing drought. Residents of Park City, Summit County, Millcreek, Salt Lake County, Cottonwood Heights, Murray, Taylorsville, Herriman, Lehi, Orem, and customers of Mountain Regional Water can purchase rain barrels for a subsidized price of $55, while supplies last. Rain barrels are also available for $83 for residents outside of those municipal boundaries. Barrels normally cost $140 and are made of 100% recycled plastic.
Comments / 2