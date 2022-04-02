ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Bedford, MA

New Bedford Resident Collects 1200 Signatures in Hopes of Overturning Parks Department Parking Mandate

By leonbg
newbedfordguide.com
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAs reported on New Bedford Live yesterday afternoon:. Vicky Hansen Souto has collected over 1200 signatures and presented them to Ward 6...

www.newbedfordguide.com

Comments / 2

Related
1420 WBSM

New Bedford’s Park Avenue Appears to Be Shrinking

Park Avenue west of Church Street in New Bedford's North End has undergone a number of changes over the years, and here we go again. There once was a time when that section of Park Avenue was a two-way street. If you were driving north on Church Street and wanted to take a left on Park Avenue, you could do so and therefore avoid the traffic light at Tarkiln Hill Road.
NEW BEDFORD, MA
ABC6.com

New Bedford police warn residents of checks stolen from mail boxes

NEW BEDFORD, Mass. (WLNE) — New Bedford police warned residents Wednesday that they have seen an uptick in checks being stolen from mail boxes. A spokesperson for the police department said that checks are being fished out of U.S. postal mail boxes. “The checks are being fraudulently cashed and...
NEW BEDFORD, MA
KPCW

Park City offers discounted rain collecting barrels to residents

The RainHarvest rain barrel program is part of the Utah Rivers Council’s efforts to conserve water during Utah’s ongoing drought. Residents of Park City, Summit County, Millcreek, Salt Lake County, Cottonwood Heights, Murray, Taylorsville, Herriman, Lehi, Orem, and customers of Mountain Regional Water can purchase rain barrels for a subsidized price of $55, while supplies last. Rain barrels are also available for $83 for residents outside of those municipal boundaries. Barrels normally cost $140 and are made of 100% recycled plastic.
PARK CITY, UT
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
New Bedford, MA
Government
City
New Bedford, MA
Local
Massachusetts Government
FUN 107

New Bedford Homes for $167,900 – Just Not This New Bedford

Instead of playing Wordle, I thought it might be interesting to compare the prices of homes found in other towns named New Bedford. I started in New Bedford, Pennsylvania, a quiet little spot, where the median age is about 45, the average income is about $50,000 and the median home costs about $167,900.
NEW BEDFORD, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy