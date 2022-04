RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) — It has begun! That persistent film of pollen that takes over our lives in spring is rearing its head across our communities. “This year it’s probably about a week early compared to what we’ve seen over the last couple years, but it’s definitely within the normal range of when we start to see the production of pine pollen,” Dr. Robert Bardon of NC State University explains.

