Snag These TikTok-Viral Shower Steamers That Customers Call 'Relaxation in a Bag' — Now 40% Off for Today Only

By Delilah Gray
SheKnows
SheKnows
 3 days ago
Into bath bombs , but not so much the bath part? We may have just found the perfect alternative for shower lovers on TikTok . Back on April 5, 2021, a TikTok account by the name of @ourfavoritefinds truly found a game-changing find. Whether you don’t have a bathtub, prefer showers, or don’t like the potential side effects of bath bombs, @ourfavoritefinds say they swear by these shower steamers that make their showers feel and smell amazing.

The best part? They’re on super-rare sale for 40 percent off on Amazon for Prime Day. So you can start relaxing as soon as they arrive.

Buy: BodyRestore Shower Steamers Aromatherapy $23.97, originally $39.97

The BodyRestore Shower Steamers is a scented shower tablet that’s basically a bath bomb for your shower. Both organic and natural, these reusable aromatherapy tablets come in a pack of 15. Per the brand, they claim to not melt away as quickly as other shower steamers, so you can use one steamer a few times until it’s all gone!

Depending on your desired mood, you can snag distinct scents for different purposes like eucalyptus for body restoration , lavender for calming, citrus for energizing, tea tree oil for stress relief, and even florals for some sexy time. Along with that, all of them are amazing, natural healing products for nasal congestion.

Now don’t worry, using the tablets is very easy. All you have to do is to place one tablet on the floor of your shower and prevent it from getting submerged in the water. Per the brand, hot water will make the best results!

With over 14,000 Amazon reviews at 4.3 stars, people have been loving this for their shower routines. One of the top reviews even called it “relaxation in a bag” adding: “The next best thing is the scent. If you’re a fan of menthol-like, tea tree, or eucalyptus scents then this will be for you! I’ve always associated those scents with muscle relaxation and spas.”

