List of Buffalo Bills players who are still free agents

As free agency always goes, it’s all about the incomings and outgoings… especially when someone like Von Miller is involved with the Buffalo Bills.

But we’ve hit a bit of a grey area as well. The Bills have some players who still remain free agents and have yet to re-sign or sign with a new team.

Here’s a rundown of such players from Buffalo’s 2022 roster:

DE Jerry Hughes

Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55). (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Age: 33

2021 AAV: 10.75M

DE Mario Addison

Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison (97) . (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)

Age: 34

2021 AAV: $10.15M

WR Emmanuel Sanders

Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Age: 34

2021 AAV: $6M

OL Bobby Hart

Bobby Hart #68 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Age: 27

2021 AAV: $990K

DT Justin Zimmer (RFA)

Justin Zimmer #61 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Age: 29

2021 AAV: $835K

WR Cole Beasley (released)

Age: 32

2021 AAV: $7.25M

OL Daryl Williams (released)

Age: 29

2021 AAV: $8M

DT Star Lotulelei (released)

Age: 32

2021 AAV: $6.2M

LB AJ Klein (released)

Bills outside linebacker A.J. Klein (54) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 30

2021 AAV: $6M

RB Christian Wade (released)

Buffalo Bills’ Christian Wade . (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Age: 30

2021 AAV: $660K