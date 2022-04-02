List of Buffalo Bills players who are still free agents
As free agency always goes, it’s all about the incomings and outgoings… especially when someone like Von Miller is involved with the Buffalo Bills.
But we’ve hit a bit of a grey area as well. The Bills have some players who still remain free agents and have yet to re-sign or sign with a new team.
Here’s a rundown of such players from Buffalo’s 2022 roster:
DE Jerry Hughes
Age: 33
2021 AAV: 10.75M
DE Mario Addison
Age: 34
2021 AAV: $10.15M
WR Emmanuel Sanders
Age: 34
2021 AAV: $6M
OL Bobby Hart
Age: 27
2021 AAV: $990K
DT Justin Zimmer (RFA)
Age: 29
2021 AAV: $835K
WR Cole Beasley (released)
Age: 32
2021 AAV: $7.25M
OL Daryl Williams (released)
Age: 29
2021 AAV: $8M
DT Star Lotulelei (released)
Age: 32
2021 AAV: $6.2M
LB AJ Klein (released)
Age: 30
2021 AAV: $6M
RB Christian Wade (released)
Age: 30
2021 AAV: $660K
