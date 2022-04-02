ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

List of Buffalo Bills players who are still free agents

By Nick Wojton
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4H9PJU_0exbxqPg00

As free agency always goes, it’s all about the incomings and outgoings… especially when someone like Von Miller is involved with the Buffalo Bills.

But we’ve hit a bit of a grey area as well. The Bills have some players who still remain free agents and have yet to re-sign or sign with a new team.

Here’s a rundown of such players from Buffalo’s 2022 roster:

DE Jerry Hughes

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0UrJ8f_0exbxqPg00
Buffalo Bills defensive end Jerry Hughes (55). (AP Photo/Brett Carlsen)

Age: 33

2021 AAV: 10.75M

DE Mario Addison

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2APQeL_0exbxqPg00
Buffalo Bills defensive end Mario Addison (97) . (AP Photo/Matt Patterson)v

Age: 34

2021 AAV: $10.15M

WR Emmanuel Sanders

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0D4J9A_0exbxqPg00
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Emmanuel Sanders (1) the Kansas City Chiefs Sunday, Oct. 10, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

Age: 34

2021 AAV: $6M

OL Bobby Hart

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3Jjq6M_0exbxqPg00
Bobby Hart #68 of the Buffalo Bills. (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Age: 27

2021 AAV: $990K

DT Justin Zimmer (RFA)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4HdFbN_0exbxqPg00
Justin Zimmer #61 of the Buffalo Bills . (Photo by Timothy T Ludwig/Getty Images)

Age: 29

2021 AAV: $835K

WR Cole Beasley (released)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ZtIWE_0exbxqPg00

Age: 32

2021 AAV: $7.25M

OL Daryl Williams (released)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2mbqgA_0exbxqPg00

Age: 29

2021 AAV: $8M

DT Star Lotulelei (released)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2tPXIl_0exbxqPg00

Age: 32

2021 AAV: $6.2M

LB AJ Klein (released)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4N84Ac_0exbxqPg00
 Bills outside linebacker A.J. Klein (54) Credit: Mark Konezny-USA TODAY Sports

Age: 30

2021 AAV: $6M

RB Christian Wade (released)

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=07xQh5_0exbxqPg00
Buffalo Bills’ Christian Wade . (AP Photo/Adrian Kraus)

Age: 30

2021 AAV: $660K

