Police: 2 people dead after a serious accident in Mayfair

 3 days ago

A motorcyclist and a pedestrian are dead following a crash in the Mayfair section of Philadelphia.

It happened Saturday just before noon on the 6400 block of Frankford Avenue.

Police say a red Ford F250 was traveling northbound on Frankford Avenue when it was cut off by a motorcycle that was traveling westbound on Passmore Street.

The two vehicles collided, ejecting the 62-year-old male motorcyclist off his bike and onto the sidewalk.

He was transported to Jefferson Torresdale Hospital, where he was pronounced dead a short time later.

After the collision, police say the driver of the Ford truck lost control and struck a male pedestrian who was sitting on a bench.

The pedestrian was pronounced dead at the scene.

The identities of the victims have not been released.

"This tragic sequence of events was clearly caused by the motorcyclist. As for the innocent person sitting on that bench, it's just a tragic set of circumstances," said Inspector D.F. Pace of the Philadelphia Police Department. "He was at the wrong place at the wrong time."

People in the neighborhood say they've seen the man before.

Flowers were placed at the scene by family.

Police say the motorcyclist may have been intoxicated.

"It looks like he may have been coming from a bar, so we are currently exploring the possibility," said Pace.

The medical examiner will be conducting toxicology tests.

Police said the truck driver stayed on the scene.

Police do not believe he was speeding.

No arrests or charges have been made.

