Business

CI Financial to Acquire Former Eaton Vance Investment Counsel Division

swfinstitute.org
 2 days ago

CI Financial Corporation will acquire certain assets of Eaton Vance WaterOak Advisors, formerly Eaton Vance Investment Counsel of Boston. Prior to its acquisition by Morgan Stanley in 2021, Eaton Vance Investment Counsel served as the dedicated wealth management affiliate of Eaton Vance Corporation. Eaton Vance traces its history to 1924 and...

www.swfinstitute.org

Seekingalpha.com

CI Financial reports record total assets of C$370.2B for February

CI Financial (NYSE:CIXX) reported preliminary AUM of C$145.4B and wealth management assets of C$224.7B as of February 28, 2022, for a record total assets of C$370.2B. Core assets under management (Canada and Australia) increased 4.7%Y/Y and declined 1.4% over January 2022 to C$136.8B. U.S. assets under management as of February...
FOXBusiness

Goldman Sachs makes OTC crypto trade, a first for major Wall Street Bank

Goldman Sachs has executed its first over-the-counter cryptocurrency transaction, marking a significant step towards possible wider adoption among major Wall Street banks. Galaxy Digital Holdings, a global provider of blockchain and crypto financial services, said Monday it traded a bitcoin-linked instrument called a non-deliverable option (NDO) with Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
Benzinga

SEC Examinations Unit To Strengthen Policing Against Private Fund Failings: FT

The Securities and Exchange Commission has tightened its policing of the booming market for unlisted assets with greater oversight of private funds, writes Financial Times. “Private fund managers are now more likely to be examined than at any other time over the past five years,” said Igor Rozenblit, founder of the Iron Road Partners consultancy and a former senior SEC regulator.
US News and World Report

Global Insurers Plan to Ramp up Private Equity Investments

(Reuters) - Insurers want to put more money into private equity this year as they contend with rising inflation and its effects on monetary policy, a survey by Goldman Sachs Asset Management showed on Monday. More than 40% of insurers plan to increase their investments in private equity in the...
Benzinga

EXCLUSIVE: Li-Metal Announces Trading On The OTC And DTC Eligibility

Toronto-based Li-Metal Corp (OTC:LIMFF)(CSE:LIM), a developer of lithium metal anode and lithium metal technologies, has been approved to trade in the United States on the OTC Pink Market, a U.S. trading platform that is operated by the OTC Markets Group in New York. The company trades on the OTC Pink...
NewsBreak
Business
NewsBreak
Morgan Stanley
NewsBreak
Economy
International Business Times

Analysis-With Capital Markets Jittery, Private Equity Pounces To Finance Tech Buyouts

When buyout firm Thoma Bravo LLC was seeking lenders to finance its acquisition of business software company Anaplan Inc last month, it skipped banks and went directly to private equity lenders including Blackstone Inc and Apollo Global Management Inc. Within eight days, Thoma Bravo secured a $2.6 billion loan based...
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

SHAREHOLDER ALERT: Pomerantz Law Firm Reminds Shareholders with Losses on their Investment in C3.ai, Inc. of Class Action Lawsuit and Upcoming Deadline - AI

NEW YORK, April 3, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Pomerantz LLP announces that a class action lawsuit has been filed against C3.ai, Inc. ("C3.ai" or the "Company") (NYSE: AI) and certain of its officers. The class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Northern District of California, and docketed under 22-cv-01413, is on behalf of a class consisting of all persons and entities other than Defendants that purchased or otherwise acquired: (a) C3.ai Class A common stock pursuant and/or traceable to the Offering Documents issued in connection with the Company's initial public offering conducted on or about December 9, 2020 (the "IPO" or "Offering"); and/or (b) C3.ai securities between December 9, 2020 and February 15, 2022, both dates inclusive (the "Class Period"). Plaintiff pursues claims against the Defendants under the Securities Act of 1933 (the "Securities Act") and the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the "Exchange Act").
