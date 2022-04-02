Burnley 0-2 Man City - Guardiola reaction

Manchester City are often praised for their ability but Pep Guardiola instead marvelled at their durability. Raheem Sterling recorded two assists at Burnley but his manager talked less about his creativity than his reliability. “He is a guy who can play every three days,” Guardiola said. “He is never injured. We have not got a massively deep squad so it is important to have players like him, Phil [Foden], Riyad [Mahrez] and Bernardo [Silva], who are never injured.” Guardiola knocked on the wood of a Turf Moor desk as he was speaking but there is statistical proof of his flair players’ toughness. Sterling has played 281 times in under six seasons for him. Only João Cancelo has made more appearances for City than Silva this season. Sterling and Mahrez are tied for fourth, behind the Portuguese pair and the goalkeeper Ederson. Their relentlessness as individuals explains City’s as a team. Richard Jolly.
Comments / 0