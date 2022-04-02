ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Premier League

Burnley 0-2 Man City - Guardiola reaction

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleManchester City boss Pep Guardiola, speaking to Sky: “We came here to win the game and we did it. You never know what's going to happen after an international break....

www.bbc.com

Comments / 0

Comments / 0

Community Policy