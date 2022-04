Manchester City welcome Atletico Madrid to the Etihad Stadium in the first leg of the pair’s Champions League quarter-final.Diego Simeone’s side knocked out Manchester United in the Round of 16 after a narrow second-leg victory at Old Trafford and will hope to again find their trip to the north west of England enjoyable.They are likely to face sterner opposition in the form of Manchester City, though.The Premier League leaders cruised to victory over Sporting CP to reach this stage as they again target the Champions League crown so far missing from their trophy collection.Here’s everything you need to know ahead...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 45 MINUTES AGO