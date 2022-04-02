ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
NFL

Texans address trenches, run game in Touchdown Wire mock draft

By Mark Lane
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
USA TODAY Sports Media Group
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1W5Uix_0exbq58F00

The Houston Texans are in an advantageous position to complete the rebuild. With six picks in the top-110, the Texans can add talent and depth to the roster as general manager Nick Caserio works his first draft with an assortment of draft picks.

According to Doug Farrar from the Touchdown Wire, who released his latest mock draft, the Texans use their No. 3 overall pick in Round 1 of the 2022 NFL draft to take Mississippi State tackle Charles Cross.

The Texans taking Cross would indicate they intend to kick Tytus Howard back inside at guard, which doesn’t appear to be a direction Houston wants to take with new offensive line coach George Warhop. The Texans assuredly would have two dominant bookends with Laremy Tunsil reprising his role at left tackle.

With the Texans’ second first-round pick, they get their edge rusher in Georgia defensive end Travon Walker. Paired with defensive end Jonathan Greenard, the Texans would have two young edge defenders who could wreak havoc on opposing quarterbacks.

The Texans use their second-round pick to take Iowa State running back Breece Hall, who would give Houston’s rushing attack young, top-100 legs for the first time since 2017 when the Texans drafted D’Onta Foreman in the third round.

The No. 1 overall pick in the mock is Michigan defensive end Aidan Hutchinson to the Jacksonville Jaguars. The Detroit Lions go with Notre Dame safety Kyle Hamilton with the second overall pick.

Liberty quarterback Malik Willis is the first signal caller off the board at No. 6 overall to the Carolina Panthers.

The New York Jets end up taking Oregon defensive end Kayvon Thibodeaux, but not until their second pick in Round 1 at No. 10 overall.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Report: 1 NFL Team Ready To Pounce On D.K. Metcalf

Trade speculation continues to swirl for D.K. Metcalf. According to a Sunday morning report from ESPN NFL insider Jeremy Fowler, many in the league believed the Seattle Seahawks wide receiver could be had for the right price. The New York Jets could be willing to meet that price. According to...
NFL
The Spun

Former Steelers Quarterback Trying Out For The Ravens

Former Pittsburgh Steelers reserve quarterback Joshua Dobbs continues to look for a new NFL home, and reportedly had a tryout today. Dobbs worked out for the Baltimore Ravens, according to multiple reports. This is the second recent tryout for the former Tennessee standout, who performed for the New England Patriots last month.
NFL
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
State
Mississippi State
State
Georgia State
State
Oregon State
The Spun

The Saints Have Signed Former Cowboys 1st-Round Pick

While their trade with the Philadelphia Eagles was the big news of the day for the New Orleans Saints, they also signed a former first-round pick. The Saints have added defensive Taco Charlton, who was taken in the first-round of the 2017 NFL Draft by the Dallas Cowboys. Charlton spent last season in Pittsburgh as part of the Steelers’ stout defense.
NFL
Chicago Tribune

The Chicago Bears don’t have any 1st-round picks, so what will they do? Brad Biggs’ NFL mock draft 1.0.

A busy offseason packed with some huge trades has created a situation in which eight teams — a quarter of the NFL — are without first-round draft picks. The Chicago Bears are included in that group as a result of their trade up to select quarterback Justin Fields a year ago. Six teams are stocked with two first-rounders, and the Philadelphia Eagles own three picks in Round 1. Here is a mock ...
NFL
The Spun

Veteran NFL Tight End Released On Monday

The New York Jets have released a veteran tight end to make room for CJ Uzomah. Per Rich Cimini of ESPN, the Jets have cut Ryan Griffin. The move clears $3M of his $3.2M cap charge. Griffin finished the 2021 season with 261 yards and two touchdowns off of 27...
NFL
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
D'onta Foreman
The Spun

MLB Announces 3 Players Suspended For 80 Games

MLB has suspended free agents Danny Santana, José Rondón, and Richard Rodriguez for performance-enhancing drugs violations. Via The Athletic’s Britt Ghiroli, each player will receive an 80-game ban after testing positive for Boldenone, an anabolic steroid. Santana enjoyed a sudden breakout in 2019, batting .283/.324/.534 with 28...
MLB
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Full 7-round Bears mock draft 5.0: Getting ready for the NFL draft

Ryan Poles has made a splash as new Chicago Bears general manager, trading away expensive contracts and adding players in free agency. The combine is over, pro days are wrapping up, and free agency is nearing an end. Despite the activity from the Bears front office, the team will enter the 2022 NFL draft with needs at wide receiver, offensive line, cornerback and many more positions. Unfortunately, they only have six draft picks, including none in the first round.
NFL
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texans#Jets#Mock Draft#Panthers#Jaguars#American Football#The Touchdown Wire#Cross#The Detroit Lions#Notre Dame
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Draft rumors: Saints hoping to find QB and WR in 2022 first round

Well that’s interesting. Pro Football Network’s Tony Pauline spends a lot of time on the road this year touring the NFL draft pro day circuit, and his relationships with scouts and team sources around the league has given him a good pulse on what some front offices are thinking. So it’s fascinating to see his immediate reaction to the New Orleans Saints’ trade with the Philadelphia Eagles spell out which positions they want to address in the first round: quarterback and wide receiver.
NFL
NFL Analysis Network

1 Sleeper The Broncos Must Target In Third Round Of NFL Draft

The Denver Broncos hit a home run this offseason when they acquired quarterback Russell Wilson from the Seattle Seahawks for a package that included three players and multiple draft picks. Anything else they do this offseason is just a cherry on top as they landed the quarterback that will enable them to compete with the teams in the upper echelon of the AFC.
NFL
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Sports
University of Notre Dame
NewsBreak
NFL
NFL Teams
Carolina Panthers
NFL Teams
Houston Texans
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
NFL Teams
Jacksonville Jaguars
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

2022 NFL Draft: The top 11 quarterbacks

When the Washington Commanders, holding the 11th-overall selection in the upcoming draft, decided to trade a pair of draft picks for Carson Wentz — taking on his entire contract in the process — it told us one thing about the upcoming draft class of passers. The league has...
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

NFL analyst explains why the New York Giants need Evan Neal

Former Alabama star offensive lineman Evan Neal has generated a tremendous amount of buzz leading up to this month’s NFL draft. Neal has even been projected as high as the No. 1 overall selection. Truth be told, any NFL franchise would be fortunate to have Neal on its roster once the 2022 season gets started. One NFL analyst believes one team, in particular, would benefit tremendously if they added Neal.
NFL
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

USA TODAY Sports Media Group

92K+
Followers
140K+
Post
35M+
Views
ABOUT

USA TODAY Sports Media Group serves fans passionate about the NFL, NBA, NCAA, MMA and so much more. From expert insights and analysis to the latest team and player news and pop-culture moments, SMG provides trending and top-tier content that fans want.

 https://www.usatoday.com/sports

Comments / 0

Community Policy