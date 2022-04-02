ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
These PACs are the best fundraisers in Minnesota

By Kalyn Stralow
Ballotpedia News
 2 days ago
In Minnesota politics, non-candidate political action committees (PACs) have received $29.2 million in total donations between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. The top 10 PACs raised more than $17.6 million, or 60 percent of all donations made to state-level PACs.

These are the top 10 PACs in Minnesota state-level politics in the 2022 election cycle, according to the most recent campaign finance reports submitted to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board:

Top 10 Minnesota PACs (1/1/2021 – 12/31/2021)

RankDonor NameTotal Donations

1MN DFL State Central Committee$3,814,819

2DGA Victory Fund$3,406,692

3Education Minn PAC$1,910,620

4DFL Senate Caucus$1,677,552

5DFL House Caucus$1,551,330

6Plan for Progress$1,353,500

7Senate Victory Fund (Svf)$1,319,984

8Advance Minnesota Independent Expenditure Committee$1,096,991

9Hrcc$839,832

10Dlcc Victory Fund$669,866

A PAC is broadly defined as a group that spends money on elections. They may be established and administered by corporations, labor unions, membership organizations, or trade associations.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active Minnesota PACs submitted to the Minnesota Campaign Finance and Public Disclosure Board. Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report NameReport Due Date

2022 Jan Annual1/31/2022

2022 Q14/14/2022

2022 Q26/14/2022

2022 Jul Semiannual7/25/2022

2022 Q39/27/2022

2022 Q410/31/2022

2022 Jan Annual1/31/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

