ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Labor Issues

These PACs are the best fundraisers in North Carolina

By Kalyn Stralow
Ballotpedia News
Ballotpedia News
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0jRDGN_0exbptmB00

In North Carolina politics, non-candidate political action committees (PACs) have received $15.4 million in total donations between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. The top 10 PACs raised more than $5.8 million, or 38 percent of all donations made to state-level PACs.

These are the top 10 PACs in North Carolina state-level politics in the 2022 election cycle, according to the most recent campaign finance reports submitted to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE):

Top 10 North Carolina PACs (1/1/2021 – 12/31/2021)

RankDonor NameTotal Donations

1NC Democratic Party – State$1,437,999

2North Carolina Republican Party$1,294,610

3NC Democratic Leadership Committee “Ncdlc”$918,750

4NC Realtors PAC$805,290

5Home Builders Education Fund Inc$300,000

6Wake Republican Party$294,064

7Carolina Asphalt Pavement Assn PAC$229,253

8Mainstreet Merchants for a Better NC$190,500

9North Carolina Property Rights Fund Inc$185,752

10NC Farm Bureau PAC$182,525

A PAC is broadly defined as a group that spends money on elections. They may be established and administered by corporations, labor unions, membership organizations, or trade associations.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active North Carolina PACs submitted to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE). Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report NameReport Due Date

2022 Semiannual1/28/2022

2022 Q1 Plus5/10/2022

2022 Semiannual (only candidates not on 2022 ballot)7/29/2022

2022 Q3 Plus10/31/2022

2022 Q41/11/2023

2022 Year End Semiannual (only candidates not on 2022 ballot)1/27/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.

Comments / 0

Related
Ballotpedia News

These 10 Virginia donors gave over $17.2 million

In Virginia politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received $465.5 million in total donations between January 1, 2020, and December 31, 2021. The 10 largest donors gave more than $17.2 million, or 4 percent of all contributions. These are the top 10 individual donors to Virginia state-level candidates...
VIRGINIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

These 10 Minnesota donors gave over $2.9 million

In Minnesota politics, state-level candidates and political action committees have received more than $36.9 million in total donations between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. The 10 largest donors gave more than $2.9 million. These are the top 10 individual donors to Minnesota state-level candidates and political action committees...
MINNESOTA STATE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
North Carolina State
The Independent

Defeated Republican senator claims Georgia election was ‘stolen’ from him ahead of Trump visit

Republican David Perdue, who lost his Georgia Senate seat last year, has now claimed that the election was “stolen” from him. Former President Donald Trump, who has been the most notable source of similarly false election fraud claims after losing the White House in 2020, will rally with Mr Perdue on Saturday in support of his attempt to unseat the Republican Governor of the state, Brian Kemp. Mr Trump began attacking Mr Kemp after he wasn’t, in Mr Trump’s view, supportive enough of his efforts to overturn the results in Georgia, a state that President Joe Biden won, the...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
FOX 40 News WICZ TV

The 10 Senate seats most likely to flip in 2022

The war in Ukraine has shifted attention overseas, but even if President Joe Biden's approval has ticked up nominally, the national environment heading into the 2022 midterms still looks treacherous for his fellow Democrats as they try to hold their Senate majority. Russian President Vladimir Putin has given Biden a...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pacs#Campaign Finance#Carolina Republican Party#Ncdlc#Farm Bureau#Transparency Usa
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Labor Issues
News Break
Politics
Ballotpedia News

U.S. Supreme Court blocks Wisconsin state legislative maps

The U.S. Supreme Court reversed the Wisconsin Supreme Court’s decision on March 23 adopting Gov. Tony Evers’ (D) state house and senate redistricting maps and remanded the case for further proceedings. The Supreme Court found that the Wisconsin Supreme Court erred in its analysis of precedent on how the U.S. Constitution’s Equal Protection Clause should apply in race-based districting cases.
WISCONSIN STATE
Ballotpedia News

Heart of the Primaries 2022, Republicans-Issue 16 (March 31, 2022)

Welcome to The Heart of the Primaries, Republican Edition. In this issue: Challengers to incumbents get support in Georgia and Wyoming, and Fortenberry resigns. VIEWPAC endorses Jennifer Strahan against Marjorie Taylor Greene in GA-14 Value in Electing Women (VIEW) PAC endorsed Jennifer Strahan in Georgia’s 14th Congressional District. Strahan faces...
GEORGIA STATE
Ballotpedia News

North Carolina U.S. House filings reach decade high

The filing deadline for candidates running for state or federal office in North Carolina was March 4. This year, 103 candidates are running for North Carolina’s 14 U.S. House districts, including 60 Republicans, 40 Democrats, two Libertarians, and one independent. That’s 7.4 candidates per district, up from 5.2 in 2020 and 5.0 in 2018.
POLITICS
Ballotpedia News

Ballotpedia News

1K+
Followers
1K+
Post
254K+
Views
ABOUT

Ballotpedia is the digital encyclopedia of American politics and elections, and Ballotpedia News is our hub for breaking news. Our goal is to inform people about politics by providing accurate and objective information about politics at all levels of government. We are firmly committed to neutrality in our content. As a nonprofit, our mission is to educate. We’re here for you when: * You’re considering a run for office. * You’re making decisions about how you’ll vote in an election. * You need the latest political news and analysis from a reliable, nonpartisan source. Ballotpedia's articles are 100% written by our professional staff of more than 50 writers and researchers. Although we have an office in Middleton, Wisconsin, the majority of our staff work from home offices across the United States. Ballotpedia is a 501(c)3 charitable nonprofit organization and is not affiliated with any campaigns or candidates for office.

 http://ballotpedia.org/

Comments / 0

Community Policy