These PACs are the best fundraisers in North Carolina

In North Carolina politics, non-candidate political action committees (PACs) have received $15.4 million in total donations between January 1, 2021, and December 31, 2021. The top 10 PACs raised more than $5.8 million, or 38 percent of all donations made to state-level PACs.

These are the top 10 PACs in North Carolina state-level politics in the 2022 election cycle, according to the most recent campaign finance reports submitted to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE):

Top 10 North Carolina PACs (1/1/2021 – 12/31/2021)

RankDonor NameTotal Donations

1NC Democratic Party – State$1,437,999

2North Carolina Republican Party$1,294,610

3NC Democratic Leadership Committee “Ncdlc”$918,750

4NC Realtors PAC$805,290

5Home Builders Education Fund Inc$300,000

6Wake Republican Party$294,064

7Carolina Asphalt Pavement Assn PAC$229,253

8Mainstreet Merchants for a Better NC$190,500

9North Carolina Property Rights Fund Inc$185,752

10NC Farm Bureau PAC$182,525

A PAC is broadly defined as a group that spends money on elections. They may be established and administered by corporations, labor unions, membership organizations, or trade associations.

The data above are based on campaign finance reports that active North Carolina PACs submitted to the North Carolina State Board of Elections (NCSBE). Federal PACs are not required to report to state agencies. Transparency USA publishes campaign finance data following major reporting deadlines. State or federal law may require filers to submit additional reports.

Report NameReport Due Date

2022 Semiannual1/28/2022

2022 Q1 Plus5/10/2022

2022 Semiannual (only candidates not on 2022 ballot)7/29/2022

2022 Q3 Plus10/31/2022

2022 Q41/11/2023

2022 Year End Semiannual (only candidates not on 2022 ballot)1/27/2023

This article is a joint publication from Ballotpedia and Transparency USA, who are working together to provide campaign finance information for state-level elections. Learn more about our work here.