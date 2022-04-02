ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rina Sawayama Appears in Pabllo Vittar's Sultry New Single, "Follow Me"

Hypebae
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRina Sawayama has teamed up with Brazilian singer-songwriter and drag queen Pabllo Vittar on her new song, “Follow Me.”. The track is also accompanied by a music video, which was directed by Amber Park. The duo is seen center...

hypebae.com

Whiskey Riff

Morgan Wade Releases Music Video For The Sultry “Take Me Away”

Morgan Wade has a brand new music video out today. From her debut 2021 album Reckless, she just released the video for her sultry song, “Take Me Away.”. Written by Morgan, it’s easily the most vulnerable song on the track list, and stands out for the fact that it’s a much softer take on love than a lot of the other songs on the record.
MUSIC
Complex

Ravyn Lenae Shares Video for New Single “Light Me Up”

Fresh off joining forces with Steve Lacy for her latest single “Skin Tight,” Chicago-born R&B singer Ravyn Lenae returns with “Light Me Up.”. The ballad arrives alongside an Aliyah Otchere-directed video that sees Lenae singing to her lover in a candlelit room. “‘Light Me Up’ is about...
CHICAGO, IL
Hypebae

Britney Spears Is Working on New Music for the First Time in 6 Years

Britney Spears is reportedly cooking up new music for the first time since her album Glory was released in 2016. Her team has reportedly reached out to past collaborators, including Claude Kelly, who worked with her on 2008’s Circus – the first LP she released under the conservatorship. “It is very early days and Britney isn’t putting any pressure on herself to release an album right away or anything, but her team are putting feelers out about the prospect of new music,” a source told The Sun. “Several people who she feels comfortable working with have been contacted and asked if they would like to work on music with Britney again and everyone seems pretty keen to be involved.”
MUSIC
Person
Pabllo Vittar
Person
Rina Sawayama
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

The Worst-Dressed Celebrities at the Grammy Awards 2022, According to Twitter

Click here to read the full article. The 2022 Grammy Awards will forever be an occasion to make a fashion statement. This year’s event, held last Sunday in Las Vegas, featured an array of colorful, embellished and dramatic looks — but not all of them were well-received. While many applauded celebrities for taking style risks at the star-studded event, others had doubts about many musicians’ chosen ensembles for the occasion. Fans took to Twitter to express their surprise and confusion over a variety of outfits that appeared on the red carpet throughout the evening. From oversized suits to textured dresses, discover some...
MUSIC
EW.com

Ciara joins The Color Purple movie musical as adult version of Halle Bailey's Nettie

The Color Purple movie musical has enlisted Ciara's platinum-certified vocal chops. EW can exclusively reveal that the "Goodies" and "Level Up" performer has joined the cast of producers Steven Spielberg and Oprah Winfrey's upcoming film adaptation of The Color Purple musical stage production. The 36-year-old will star as the adult version of Nettie, with fellow recording artist and The Little Mermaid actress Halle Bailey previously announced as portraying the younger version of the character.
MOVIES
The Independent

Heidi Montag accuses Lady Gaga of destroying her music career

Heidi Montag has accused Lady Gaga of sabotaging her music career.The two stars both worked with music producer RedOne – real name Nadir Khayat – during their early years in the music industry. On a recent episode of the Unpopular with Jacques Peterson podcast, reality TV star Montag opened up about a 2009 feud over Gaga’s song “Fashion”.Montag explained that Khayat was going to have her record “Fashion,” originally written by Gaga, as long as she approved it.According to Montag, Gaga consented, saying: “Great, sure, she can have that song”.“So then I recorded it and it was my...
BEAUTY & FASHION
CBS Chicago

Kanye West wins some GRAMMYs, but was told weeks ago that he wouldn't be performing

CHICAGO (CBS Chicago/CBS LA) -- Chicago native Kanye West was nominated for five GRAMMYs this year and won a couple, but was told weeks ago that he would not be performing at the Sunday night ceremony due to his "concerning online behavior" -- and perform he did not. West's "Donda" album was up for both Album of the Year and Best Rap Album. It did not win either award. For best rap album, "Donda" lost out to "Call Me If You Get Lost" by Tyler, The Creator, while for Album of the Year, it lost out to "We Are" by...
CHICAGO, IL
People

John Legend Says He's 'Truly Jealous' of 3-Year-Old Son Miles' Look at the 2022 Grammys

On Sunday, the 43-year-old singer and wife Chrissy Teigen attended the 64th Annual Grammy Awards with their two kids, daughter Luna Simone, 5, and son Miles Theodore, 3. Legend, who gave a special performance at the event to raise awareness for the war in Ukraine, later posted an adorable side-by-side photo comparing his and Teigen's awards show outfits to his kids' snazzy looks.
CELEBRITIES
Footwear News

Justin Bieber Suits Up in Platform Crocs & Wife Hailey Bieber Wears Strapless Silk Dress at Grammy Awards 2022

Click here to read the full article. The Biebers arrived in contrasting styles in Las Vegas at the 2022 Grammy Awards on Sunday. Justin Bieber hit the red carpet in a streetwear-worthy outfit, featuring an oversized gray Balenciaga suit designed by Demna Gvasalia. The ensemble consisted of a blazer with sleeves hanging over his hands, as well as wide-leg trousers with a silver waller chain. Completing the look was a white tank top, hot pink beanie and oval-shaped black sunglasses. On the more formal end of the spectrum, Hailey Bieber was the picture of elegance in a white strapless silk gown by...
BEAUTY & FASHION
Hypebae

See BTS' Red Carpet Look at the 2022 Grammys

Stars arrived at the 64th Grammys in Las Vegas in their best outfits, including BTS members Jungkook, Jin, V, Jimin, RM, J-Hope and Suga. Jungkook, who tested positive for COVID-19 last week, was out of quarantine, joining his bandmates. The septet, who later performed their hit “Butter” during the awards show, posed on the red carpet fully dressed in Louis Vuitton. Each member wore tonal suits, with V and RM in brown paired with purple shirts underneath. Meanwhile, Suga and J-Hope were matching in all-white, and Jungkook and Jimin were styled in blue. Jin stood out from the group being the only member in tan while V showed off his large flower brooch.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Zendaya Reveals She Did Her Own Makeup for the 2022 Oscars

Following the eventful 94th Academy Awards, Zendaya has unveiled that she actually did her own makeup for the awards show. After the Oscars, the Dune star took to Instagram to share her look for the night, which featured a cropped shirt and sequined skirt by Valentino. “Every now and then I do my own beat,” the actor wrote on her Instagram Stories.
CELEBRITIES
Hypebae

Jisoo Confirms BLACKPINK's New Single Is on the Way

Earlier this month, Jennie of BLACKPINK confirmed that the group is making a comeback soon. Now, another member has provided more information about the quartet’s new music. Jisoo took to the Korean web platform Weverse to tease the band’s upcoming project. “The song is really good,” she said in Korean. This indicates that BLACKPINK’s new single is in the final stages of production and is set to drop soon.
MUSIC

