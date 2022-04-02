Kanye West Promises Kim Kardashian He's "Going Away To Get Help"

Kanye “Ye” West was absent from the 2022 Grammys held Sunday night at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas but still walked away with two awards.
Early in the night, West won in the best melodic rap performance category alongside The Weeknd and Lil Baby for “Hurricane.” The category honors a solo or collaborative performance containing both elements of R&B melodies and rap. Later, West’s song “Jail” took best rap song, with Dwayne Abernathy Jr., Shawn Carter, Raul Cubina, Michael Dean, Charles M. Njapa, Sean Solymar, West and Mark Williams, and Jay-Z sharing the award.More from The Hollywood ReporterGrammys:...
