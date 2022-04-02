Hawaii goes online to observe Financial Literacy Month

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. In the working-class neighborhood where I grew up, there was virtually no access to financial education. Most people in my community rented their houses and apartments, my family included—and there weren’t a lot of role models in our community to explain the importance of saving, investing, and creating wealth. The result was easy to predict: Most of my childhood friends haven’t had especially successful careers, and those who have made good money haven’t always known what to do with it.

EDUCATION ・ 4 DAYS AGO