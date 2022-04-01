Food Recall Warning - Certain Daily Fresh Shellfish Inc. brand Oysters recalled due to norovirus
Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-daily-fresh-shellfish-inc-brand-oysters-recalled-due-norovirus. Brand(s): Daily Fresh Shellfish Inc. Product: Certain Oysters. Companies: Daily Fresh Shellfish Inc. Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Norovirus. Category: Fish and seafood (Fresh) What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products. Audience: General public;...www.benzinga.com
Comments / 0