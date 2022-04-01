ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Food Recall Warning - Certain Daily Fresh Shellfish Inc. brand Oysters recalled due to norovirus

By PRNewswire
Benzinga
 3 days ago

Product photos are available: https://recalls-rappels.canada.ca/en/alert-recall/certain-daily-fresh-shellfish-inc-brand-oysters-recalled-due-norovirus. Brand(s): Daily Fresh Shellfish Inc. Product: Certain Oysters. Companies: Daily Fresh Shellfish Inc. Issue: Food – Microbial contamination – Norovirus. Category: Fish and seafood (Fresh) What to do: Do not consume, use, sell, serve, or distribute the recalled products. Audience: General public;...

Related
foodsafetynews.com

Cheese recalled because of link to Listeria infections

A type of cheese linked to two cases of listeriosis has been recalled in New Zealand. Officials said there have been two reports of illness which could be associated with the product but a concrete link has not been confirmed. Gopals Sweets and Snacks recalled all batches and dates of...
foodsafetynews.com

Company recalls oysters linked to outbreak of norovirus; dozens affected

Stellar Bay Shellfish is recalling some of its branded oysters because of a link to an outbreak of norovirus inventions in Canada. Officials with the Canadian Food Inspection Agency report that the company is unclear on where the oysters were distributed, but is sure they went to British Columbia, Alberta, Quebec and Ontario. They may have been distributed and sold nationwide.
Daily Mail

Pfizer recalls three blood pressure pills - including Accuretic and two generic brands - after finding it contains elevated levels of nitrosamines - a cancer causing impurity also found in cured meats

Three blood pressure medications manufactured by the pharmaceutical giant Pfizer have been recalled after a potential cancer-causing chemical compound was discovered in them. Accuretic, along with two generic blood pressure medications licensed by the company, were found to have elevated levels of nitrosamine, which can put someone at risk of cancer if they are exposed to elevated levels.
ValleyCentral

Moisturizer recalled due to presence of bacteria

CINCINATTI, Ohio (ValleyCentral) — Kao USA has issued a voluntary recall of Jergens Ultra Healing Moisturizer. Kao USA is asking for consumers to check their 3 oz. and 10 oz. moisturizer products to check if its part of the recall. According to an announcement by the FDA, “select units of Jergens Ultra Healing moisturizer could […]
WVNews

CONSUMER WATCH: FDA recalls olives for potential life-threatening reaction

BRENTWOOD, Tenn. (WV News) — The ViacomCBS online media company Pop Culture brand shared the latest voluntary recall "due to the presence of undeclared sulfites," New York State Agriculture Commissioner Richard A. Ball confirmed. Wednesday, the NY based company A&C Best Food Trading Inc made a voluntarily recall on...
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
NewsBreak
FingerLakes1.com

Recall: Drug recall due tot poison risk

This drug is being recalled due to a risk of poisoning. Acme United Corporation is recalling PhysiciansCare brand over the counter drugs. Failure to meet child resistant packaging requirement poses possible poison risk. Since these drugs have not been properly package if a child gets ahold of them it’s possible...
The Independent

What is norovirus, how does it spread and how long is the incubation period?

The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) has warned that norovirus cases more than doubled in England in the second week of March, the winter vomiting bug spreading through nurseries, schools and care homes for the elderly.UKHSA said the increase was primarily down to increased outbreaks in educational settings, which accounted for 54 per cent of cases, and care homes, which accounted for 38 per cent.The body warned the public to take precautions to limit the spread of the disease, including by washing their hands with soap and water rather than antibacterial gels, and to take particular care to shield the...
foodsafetynews.com

Stellar Bay Shellfish recalls more oysters over norovirus contamination

Stellar Bay Shellfish is recalling certain Stellar Bay Shellfish brand Chef Creek Oysters because of possible norovirus contamination. This recall was triggered by findings of the Canadian Food Inspection Agency during its investigation into a foodborne illness outbreak. The oysters in that recall have been identified as being responsible for...
Fortune

Study finds ivermectin, the horse drug Joe Rogan championed as a COVID treatment, does nothing to cure the virus

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. When doctors and scientists scoured for a COVID-19 cure during the early days of the pandemic, initial studies suggested a number of potential remedies that turned out to be bogus. But few dubious solutions have had the staying power of ivermectin, an antiparasitic drug used to treat large farmyard animals.
beckershospitalreview.com

4 rapid COVID-19 test recalls announced by FDA this week

The FDA recently posted recall notices for four rapid COVID-19 tests recalled since Jan. 13. The recalls were classified as class I recalls, the most serious type. Here are the four recalls, starting with the most recent:. 1. Celltrion USA recalled 45,500 units of its DiaTrust COVID-19 Ag Rapid Tests...
Popculture

Gummies Recalled 'Due to Injury Hazard'

It's time to check the medicine cabinet because a popular brand of immune support supplement gummies has just been recalled. Reckitt on March 16 issued a voluntary recall of nearly 4 million units of Airborne Gummies after it was found they pose a possible "injury hazard" to consumers. The recall...
WTVC

Pfizer recalls blood pressure medications due to high levels of cancer-related substance

WASHINGTON (WJLA) — Pfizer announced a nationwide voluntary recall of blood pressure medication because of high levels of nitrosamine, which can increase the risk of cancer. According to the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA), Pfizer is recalling six lots of Accuretic tablets that it distributed, one lot of quinapril and hydrochlorothiazide tablets and four lots of quinapril HCl/ hydrochlorothiazide tablets.
The Independent

Norovirus symptoms to look out for amid warning over surging cases of vomiting bug

Norovirus is on the rise in schools and nurseries, with outbreaks doubling in the space of a week.The UK Health Security Agency (UKHSA) is warning people to take action to limit the spread of the vomiting bug as infections also rise in care homes.It comes after the latest data from the government agency, which monitors outbreaks, shows norovirus outbreaks more than doubled in the second week of March compared to the first.UKHSA said the increase was primarily down to increased outbreaks in educational settings, which accounted for 54 per cent of outbreaks, and care homes which accounted for 38 per...
