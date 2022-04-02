ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shreveport, LA

Child shot in Werner Park neighborhood named

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
 2 days ago
Cover picture for the article

SHREVEPORT, La. - A toddler shot in west-central Shreveport's Werner Park neighborhood Friday, has been named...

www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

9K+

Followers

12K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
KSLA

1 dead, 3 injured in early morning shooting

SHREVEPORT, La. (KSLA) - Investigators with the Shreveport Police Department are working to learn more about a fatal shooting that took place early Saturday morning. Officers got the call just before 5 a.m. on April 2 near the intersection of Gilbert Drive and Marshall Street regarding a shooting. This is near Ant’s Urban Lounge (formerly Fat Tuesday’s.)
SHREVEPORT, LA
KTBS

Child shot on Youree Drive

SHREVEPORT, La. - A two-year old was shot at the Towne South Oak apartments Friday afternoon. The incident happened on the 7800 Block of Youree Drive. The boy was playing with the gun when it went off and hit him in the leg. He was rushed to Willis Knighton Pierremont and later transferred to Ochsner with non-life threatening issues.
SHREVEPORT, LA
MyArkLaMiss

Desiard Street shooting leaves two people dead

MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — According to the Monroe Police Department, on Sunday, April 3, 2022, shortly after 9:30 p.m., officers responded to a shooting. It happened at the 5000 block on Desiard Street. Police found Joseph Moore and Jacqueline Rice inside a home suffering from gunshot wounds. Authorities reported that both Moore and Rice died […]
MONROE, LA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Louisiana Crime & Safety
City
Shreveport, LA
Shreveport, LA
Crime & Safety
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Werner Park#Michael Thomas#Police#Hospital#Ochsner Lsu Health
KTAL

1 injured in shooting at Shreveport CVS store

SHREVEPORT, La. (KTAL/KMSS) – One person was hospitalized after a shooting in north Shreveport Saturday afternoon. Around 1:30 p.m., police received an emergency call to the CVS store on the corner of N. Market St. and Hearne Ave. in the Agurs neighborhood. Police found one person with a gunshot wound to their leg in the parking lot.
SHREVEPORT, LA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Louisiana State University
NewsBreak
Public Safety
WNCT

Woman killed, arm ripped from body in Mid-City carjacking

NEW ORLEANS (WGNO) — A woman is dead in Mid City after a carjacking, emergency officials confirmed on Monday afternoon. NOPD reports just after 1:30 p.m., police responded to the intersection of Bienville and North Cortez Street. Initial reports indicated an elderly woman had been declared dead at the scene, with NOPD classifying the case as a homicide.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
MyArkLaMiss

MISSING PERSON UPDATE: Monroe teen found safe

UPDATE (KTVE/KARD) — As of Wednesday, March 23, 2022, Alexis Sasser has been found safe by the Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office. MONROE, La. (KTVE/KARD) — The Ouachita Parish Sheriff’s Office are searching for 17-year-old Alexis Sasser. Sasser was last seen in Monroe, La. on Monday, March 21, 2022. She was wearing black and white Adidas […]
MONROE, LA
KTBS

Shreveport woman accused of livestock theft in Red River Parish

BATON ROUGE, La. -- State livestock agents arrested a Shreveport woman March 23 for theft of livestock in Red River Parish, the Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Livestock Brand Commission said Wednesday in a news release. Vera R. Ary, 68, was arrested in Red River Parish. LDAF’s...
RED RIVER PARISH, LA
OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

OnTownMedia / OnSachem News

Holbrook, NY
9K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

OnSachem.com, powered by OnTownMedia.com, serves as the trusted hyperlocal source of news, viewpoints, information, events and more for the 85,000 residents that call Sachem home on Long Island, New York. OnSachem.com serves Farmingville, Holbrook, Holtsville, Lake Ronkonkoma, and the Sachem portion of Lake Grove.

 https://www.ontownmedia.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy