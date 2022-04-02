Child shot in Werner Park neighborhood named

Ella Goodie from Scott, La hasn't been seen since March 9, 2022. Today (03/18/22) the FBI and United State Marshals Service are now involved in the search. Ella Goodie of Scott, La has been missing since March 9, 2022. According to the Scott Pollice Dept., Goodie was hired to drive a man to Houston, Tx but has not been seen or heard from since.

SCOTT, LA ・ 17 DAYS AGO