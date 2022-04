ST. PAUL, Minn. (WCCO) — The Ramsey County Attorney’s Office has dropped charges against a teenager who was earlier accused of attempting to snatch a grandmother’s purse at a St. Paul Walgreens, leaving the woman with brain bleeding, a concussion and a broken pelvis. The robbery took place two days before last Christmas on a store along Larpentur Avenue. According to a criminal complaint, an 81-year-old woman was entering when someone pulled her purse. The purse’s loop was on her shoulder, so she fell to the ground. She said the next thing she remembered was waking up in the back of...

