Beverly Hills, CA

GLAAD Media Awards on tap for Saturday in Beverly Hills

By City News Service Inc.
 2 days ago
Jennifer Lopez at the 25th Annual GLAAD Media Awards. | Photo courtesy of DVSROSS/Flickr (CC BY 2.0)

“West Side Story,” “Eternals,” “RuPaul’s Drag Race” and “Saved by the Bell” are among the films and programs up for honors Saturday evening at the 33rd annual GLAAD Media Awards.

The awards — which “honor media for fair, accurate and inclusive representations of LGBTQ people and issues” — will return to in-person ceremonies in Beverly Hills on Saturday night and in New York on May 6 after being virtual in 2020 and 2021 due to the pandemic.

The winner announcements will be split between the Beverly Hills and New York ceremonies.

In all, there are more than 200 nominees across a variety of media, including film, television, music, video games, comic books, journalism and blogs.

Saturday’s Beverly Hills ceremonies will be hosted by Bob the Drag Queen, Eureka O’Hara and DJ “Shangela” Pierce, the hosts and series producers of the Emmy-nominated HBO series “We’re Here.”

GLAAD, which stands for Gay & Lesbian Alliance Against Defamation, is billed as the world’s largest LGBTQ media-advocacy organization.

“West Side Story” and “Eternals” are both nominated for outstanding wide-release film, along with “Everybody’s Talking About Jamie,” “The Mitchells vs. the Machines” and “tick, tick…BOOM!”

On the small screen, comedy series nominees are “Dickinson,” “Gentefied,” “Love, Victor,” “The Other Two,” “Saved by the Bell,” “Sex Education,” “Shrill,” “Special,” “Twenties” and “Work in Progress.”

Those categories will be among the winners announced Saturday.

GLAAD will also be awarding two special honors:

— Actress, singer and activist Michaela Jaé (Mj) Rodriguez will be honored with the Stephen F. Kolzak Award, presented to an LGBTQ media professional who has made a significant difference in promoting LGBTQ acceptance.

“Michaela Jaé Rodriguez is an undeniable talent who is changing the way audiences understand trans people while breaking down barriers for the trans community and LGBTQ people of color within the entertainment industry,” GLAAD President/CEO Sarah Kate Ellis said. “Her performance as Blanca on ‘Pose’ was one of the most important and impactful roles in the history of LGBTQ representation on television, and she continues to spearhead the future of trans visibility and inclusion in entertainment through her talent on screen, in music, and as a passionate activist.”

— Grammy Award-winning musician Kacey Musgraves will receive the Vanguard Award, presented “to allies who have made a significant difference in promoting acceptance of LGBTQ people.”

“From speaking out against anti-LGBTQ legislation in her home state of Texas, to raising awareness about bullying affecting LGBTQ youth, to uplifting the work of LGBTQ artists, Kacey continues to raise the bar for what it means to be an authentic ally and to inspire her fans to do the same,” Ellis said.

The awards will premiere on Hulu on Saturday, April 16.

