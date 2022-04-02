ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

Police wait for cause of death for hiker found in Griffith Park

By City News Service Inc.
HeySoCal
HeySoCal
 2 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=48QcFj_0exbfkR600
Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, 29, was found dead Thursday in Griffith Park. | Photo Courtesy of the LAPD

Police have yet to launch an investigation into the discovery of a hiker’s body in Griffith Park, authorities told City News Service Saturday.

“We’re waiting for the coroner’s office to confirm a cause of death,” according to a spokesperson at the Los Angeles Police Department’s Media Relations Division.

Oscar Alejandro Hernandez, who had been reported missing two weeks ago, was found Thursday near the merry-go-round in the east end of the park, with his dog by his side.

The dog was described as being tired and hungry, KNBC4 reported.

Los Angeles Fire Department personnel were called just after 7:10 p.m. Thursday to assist park rangers in recovering the body, according to the department’s Nicholas Prange.

Hernandez, 29, had last been seen in Griffith Park at about 2:30 a.m. on March 16, driving a red 2004 Ford Explorer.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
HeySoCal
HeySoCal

11K+

Followers

3K+

Posts

1M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
Popculture

Will Smith Calls Police to His Home Amidst Oscars Slap Scandal

Will Smith reportedly called police to his estate Tuesday to report a drone flying over his property. A Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department vehicle was photographed parked outside the entrance. The incident happened two days after Smith slapped Chris Rock at the 94th Academy Awards for joking about his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith.
PUBLIC SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Los Angeles, CA
Los Angeles, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
truecrimedaily

Las Vegas woman allegedly gave birth on toilet, tried killing 'evil' newborn with blanket

LAS VEGAS (TCD) -- A 22-year-old woman has been charged with attempted murder after she allegedly tried killing the baby she just gave birth to with a blanket. According to an arrest report cited by KLAS-TV, Las Vegas Metropolitan Police responded to a call from the emergency room at Mountain View Hospital Saturday, March 26, about a woman who was "bleeding profusely" but would not come inside.
LAS VEGAS, NV
KTLA

Woman shot multiple times in South L.A.

A woman was transported to the hospital Tuesday night after she was shot multiple times in South Los Angeles. The shooting happened around 9:30 p.m. near the intersection of West 41st Street and Vermont Avenue in the Vermont Square neighborhood. Los Angeles police officers arrived on scene and found the woman suffering from multiple gunshot wounds. […]
LOS ANGELES, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Griffith Park#Park Rangers#Police#City News Service#Media Relations Division#Knbc4#Ford
KTLA

Guard found dead in Malibu parking lot identified as investigation continues

A security guard who was found dead in a Malibu parking lot early Tuesday has been identified as the investigation into what occurred continues. Inge Baumbach was discovered after deputies responded to the 30000 block of Pacific Coast Highway about 7:15 a.m., according to the Los Angeles County Sheriff’s Department. An employee who works in […]
MALIBU, CA
NBC12

Police: Man found shot in convenience store parking lot

RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - An investigation is underway after Richmond Police found a man shot in a convenience store parking lot. Police say they found the man in a car in the parking lot of the 301 Express on Maury Street with a gunshot wound. He was taken to the...
RICHMOND, VA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Daily Voice

Teen Found Shot Dead In PA Public Park: Police

A 17-year-old boy was found shot dead in Pennsylvania park on Wednesday morning, according to a release by the police. York City police were called to a shooting in Penn Park on Mar. 23 at approximately 11 a.m., according to the release by the department. The teenager was found dead...
YORK, PA
KTLA

Woman killed, man injured in head-on crash in Riverside, police say

A 58-year-old Jurupa Valley woman was killed in a head-on car crash in Riverside Friday afternoon, according to the Riverside Police Department. The woman was driving a red 2003 Chevrolet Trailblazer near Buena Vista Avenue and Indian Hill Road at about 3:11 p.m. when another car, a black 2018 Audi sedan driven by an 18-year-old […]
RIVERSIDE, CA
HeySoCal

HeySoCal

Los Angeles, CA
11K+
Followers
3K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

HeySoCal is here to change the way you engage with local news. HeySoCal is an evolution. Built on 25 years of experience in community coverage, the publication carries its years well, informing game-changing editorial efforts with the trained eye of a newsroom that’s been here the whole time. We are passionate, we are loud, and we are more than ready to bring excellent and accessible hyper-local news to the Southland. Our company started with one newspaper in 1996 and has since grown to 28 local newspapers serving over 200 communities. We deliver complete local news coverage and fresh feature perspectives from Santa Monica to the San Gabriel Valley and Long Beach to the San Fernando Valley.

 https://heysocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy