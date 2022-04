WCCO-TV’s David Schuman reports: “A Hennepin County judge is at the center of a legal battle between prosecutors and public defenders. The Hennepin County Attorney’s Office has asked to remove Judge William Koch from presiding over all felony cases assigned to him. ‘Our issues are not about any adverse rulings that he made. It’s the issue of how he treats our lawyers and how he runs his courtroom,’ said Dan Mabley, the chief criminal deputy with HCAO. Prosecutors’ court filings say Koch’s demeanor is ‘frequently arrogant, dismissive, patronizing, condescending and disrespectful.’”

HENNEPIN COUNTY, MN ・ 4 DAYS AGO