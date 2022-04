Tired of ads? Subscribers enjoy a distraction-free reading experience. Playing in arguably the biggest game of the season to this point, the Penguins found another gear. Facing an early two-score deficit against Bridgeport, Wilkes-Barre/Scranton answered in spectacular fashion. The Penguins scored nine unanswered goals to tie the franchise’s best output in history to smash the Islanders 9-2 on Saturday in front of a sold-out crowd at Mohegan Sun Arena.

NHL ・ 2 DAYS AGO