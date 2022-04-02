New leader picked at North Dakota State College of Science

WAHPETON, N.D. (AP) — The North Dakota State College of Science has a new president.

The state Board of Higher Education unanimously selected Rod Flanigan as the 10th president of the two-year Wahpeton college. Flanigan previously served as dean of business and technology at Cochise College in Arizona.

“I know this is where I want to be. There are great things happening at this community college,” Flanigan said. “I feel strongly about the community college mission. We help students achieve their dreams; this is what we do for people.”

The search committee originally reviewed 21 candidates who met qualifications for the job.

Flanigan received a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University, a master’s from the University of Utah and a doctorate from Utah State. He worked in private industry for more than a quarter century before moving into higher education.