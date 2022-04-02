ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Fort Thomas, KY

Kentucky mom travels to Ukraine after war halts adoption

The Associated Press
The Associated Press
 2 days ago

FORT THOMAS, Ky. (AP) — A Kentucky mother of six adopted children from Ukraine has been in that country for the past month, trying to bring home a seventh.

Colleen Thompson and her husband David were in the process of adopting a teenager named Maure when Russia attacked Ukraine, The Cincinnati Enquirer reported. Colleen Thompson felt compelled to travel to Ukraine to try to get Maure out, even though the U.S. State Department has warned Americans to depart the country immediately.

Maure is one of about 300 Ukrainian orphans who were in the process of being adopted by an American family when the attacks began, according to a congressional letter asking the U.S. State Department for help.

The State Department referred The Enquirer to information on its website, which says that children without a final adoption or guardianship order generally aren’t eligible for a visa. Visa eligibility is determined by U.S. immigration law, and officials aren’t able to make exceptions, the website says.

“We understand how difficult this situation is for families pursuing parenthood through adoption in Ukraine,” the State Department’s statement read.

Colleen and David Thompson, of Fort Thomas, are parents to eight children in all. They began the process of adopting Maure more than two years ago, but the adoption was delayed because of COVID-19. They were scheduled to finalize it in March. Now Ukraine has stopped processing adoptions.

Maure turned 18 two days before the Russian attack began on Feb. 24. When Thompson flew to Europe on March 3, she hoped to help Maure and others who had turned 18 to cross the border to Poland. Nearly a month later they are all still in Ukraine.

Maure and the other children have been evacuated from their orphanage in Donetsk to one in Lviv, near the Polish border. Although Thompson is in the same city, she’s still separated from Maure because the orphanage won’t release her.

Children may go to neighboring countries with their legal guardians, but those are usually the orphanage directors, according to the State Department.

Judy Williams, of Maryland-based Global Adoption Services, said there are several reasons Ukrainian adoptions aren’t moving forward right now. Families have been displaced, so it’s hard to prove that a child is an orphan. Also some orphans have been moved to safer locations but not have the necessary paperwork with them to facilitate the adoption.

Thompson said she felt helpless trying to help Maure from 5,000 miles (about 8,047 kilometers) away.

“While it was scary to travel to the country at war, it was much scarier to be an ocean away from our child,” Thompson said.

Comments / 0

Check out more stories from
The Associated Press
The Associated Press

836K+

Followers

411K+

Posts

377M+

Views

and other trusted sources in the NewsBreak App, the go-to source for breaking news around you
Related
The Independent

Ukraine first lady Olena Zelenska says husband Volodymyr Zelensky has always been ‘determined and calm’

Ukraine’s First Lady, Olena Zelenska, has praised her husband Volodymyr Zelensky’s “determined and calm” response to the war.She has also thanked other first ladies for helping Ukrainian children reach safety.Speaking to French newspaper Le Parisien this week, Zelenska said her husband will “never abandon” Ukraine.“Do I admire this man? Every single day. Am I surprised? No. Volodymyr has always been like this: determined and calm,” she said, according to The Guardian.“In a time of war, all Ukrainians and the whole world have clearly seen the principles he holds and have felt the strength in him. He will never abandon what...
EUROPE
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Kentucky State
City
Fort Thomas, KY
Local
Kentucky Society
Local
Kentucky Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ukraine#War#U S Immigration#Orphans#Ap#The Cincinnati Enquirer#The U S State Department#Americans#Ukrainian#Visa#The State Department
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
Country
Poland
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Society
The Atlantic

A Federal Judge Just Told the Truth About Trump

Attorneys, as a class, are not typically well regarded for their writing; not for nothing do we call sentences that are incomprehensible, jargon-laden, or obfuscatory “legalese.” Yet what makes an order from Federal Judge David Carter today important is less its legal ramifications than the simple clarity of the view it offers of former President Donald Trump’s attempt to steal the 2020 election.
POTUS
Daily Mail

Russian commercial pilot announces after flight lands that 'the war in Ukraine is a crime, we must stop it immediately' - to rapturous applause from passengers

This is the moment a Russian airline pilot announces over the loudspeaker that the war in Ukraine is 'a crime' to a plane full of passengers on a flight to Turkey. The pilot, who has not yet been named, was flying for airline Pobeda, a subsidiary of Russian airline Aeroflot which recently suspended all its flights to the EU and the UK after the European bloc placed a blanket ban on Russian-owned aircraft entering its airspace.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
Fortune

Russian oil tankers have vanished from tracking systems. Someone is buying that crude and we don’t know who

Never miss a story: Follow your favorite topics and authors to get a personalized email with the journalism that matters most to you. Since Russia invaded Ukraine, many Western oil companies as well as traders, shippers, and bankers have stayed away from Russian oil. But a new report by CNN indicates Russian crude may be seeing a resurgence in demand—in relative secret.
ENERGY INDUSTRY
The Associated Press

The Associated Press

836K+
Followers
411K+
Post
377M+
Views
ABOUT

News from The Associated Press, the definitive source for independent journalism from every corner of the globe.

Comments / 0

Community Policy