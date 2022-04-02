ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rugby

United Rugby Championship: The Lions 15-9 Edinburgh - visitors fail to complete South African double

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleTries: Hendrikse, Tshituka Con: Hendrikse Pen: Hendrikse. Edinburgh failed to complete a South African double as the Lions inflicted a 15-9 loss in the United Rugby Championship in Johannesburg. Mike Blair's men beat the Sharks in Durban last weekend but tries from Jordan Hendrikse and Vincent Tshituka were enouhg...

www.bbc.com

#Durban#South African
