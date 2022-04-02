ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Shinty: Kingussie a point clear in Mowi Premiership after win over Kinochshiel

BBC
 2 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKingussie's 2-1 home win over Kinochshiel in the Mowi Premiership keeps them a point clear of local rivals Newtonmore, who defeated Fort William 3-1. Lovat remained in touch with a 1-0 defeat of Oban Camanachd at Balgate through Graeme MacMillan, while Glasgow Mid Argyll gained their first point in a 1-1...

