ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Music

Today in Entertainment History

By KANW New Mexico Public Radio
kanw.com
 2 days ago

On April 2, 1956, the soap operas "As the World Turns" and "The Edge of Night" premiered on CBS-TV. In 1971, Ringo Starr's first solo single, "It Don't Come Easy," was released. It became a Top 5 hit. In 1974, "The Sting" won the best picture Academy Award. "The...

www.kanw.com

Comments / 0

Related
Hello Magazine

Chris Rock defends Will Smith in fresh comments about slap

Chris Rock has seemingly defended Will Smith in a fresh exchange between him and a fan while continuing on his stand-up tour. The Madagascar star, who was performing at The Wilbur theatre in Boston on Thursday, was quick to disagree with a heckler who shouted out a negative comment about Will.
CELEBRITIES
Popculture

Hallmark Recently Canceled Three Major Movie Series

Hallmark Channel might not see new installments in some of their favorite movie mystery sagas. The network has axed a trio of series over the past several months. The Picture Perfect Mysteries, Hailey Dean Mysteries and Matchmaker Mysteries movie franchises were all canceled between November 2021 and January 2022. While Hallmark never announced the cancellations in a formal matter, stars of each franchise spoke out about its decisions on social media.
TV & VIDEOS
Hello Magazine

'Heartbroken' Will Smith makes surprise career decision after Chris Rock altercation

Almost a week after Will Smith rocked the Oscars by slapping presenter, Chris Rock, in the face, he has resigned from the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences. The King Richard star issued a statement via People which read: "I have directly responded to the Academy's disciplinary hearing notice, and I will fully accept any and all consequences for my conduct.
CELEBRITIES
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
Deadline

Hilary Swank & ‘Reacher’ Breakout Alan Ritchson To Lead Kingdom Story Company’s ‘Ordinary Angels’; Lionsgate Distributing

Click here to read the full article. EXCLUSIVE: Two-time Academy Award winner Hilary Swank (Million Dollar Baby) and Reacher breakout Alan Ritchson have signed on to star in the film Ordinary Angels from Kingdom Story Company, which Lionsgate will distribute. Set against the backdrop of the worst snowstorm in Kentucky history, pic is inspired by the incredible true story of a struggling hairdresser (Swank) who single-handedly rallies an entire community to help a widowed father (Ritchson) save the life of his critically ill young daughter. Jon Gunn (The Unbreakable Boy) is directing, having written the most recent draft of the script with Jon...
MOVIES
Salon

Will Smith's new "Bel-Air" Aunt Viv on reboot fears: "I really didn't want to let the culture down"

"Who wants chocolate chip cookies!" I yell, walking into the house after completing a 16-hour workday, "All you can eat!" My daughter runs straight toward me in pure joy. My wife, who works extremely hard as well, becomes instantly irritated for two reasons. The first is that my snacks go against the healthy-organic-green-vegetable diet she created for our daughter, and secondly, she loves snickerdoodles, and thinks that chocolate chip cookies are horrible. Now I don't do this every day because I'm not a terrible person, however, I do have to catch myself, monitoring my actions to make sure that I don't go against what she is trying to implement. More importantly, I make sure my 90-hour work week doesn't overshadow her dreams, goals and ambitions.
CELEBRITIES
ETOnline.com

Hallmark Reveals May Movie Lineup (Exclusive)

Hallmark has set its May lineup. Hallmark Channel and Hallmark Movies & Mysteries will premiere five original movies during the month, ET can exclusively reveal, while continuing to air new episodes of When Calls the Heart before season 9 wraps up Sunday, May 22 with the anticipated finale. Highlighted for...
MOVIES
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Lee Dewyze
Person
Billy Dean
Person
Pamela Reed
Person
Ringo Starr
Person
Buddy Rich
Person
Jesse Plemons
Person
Buddy Jewell
Person
Christopher Meloni
Person
Emmylou Harris
Person
Wynonna Judd
Person
Eddie Vedder
Person
Rob Pilatus
Person
Chris Janson
Deadline

David Spade Sets First Netflix Comedy Special

Click here to read the full article. David Spade is taking his comedy to Netflix with his first standup special on the streamer. In Nothing Personal, from sharing his disdain for crabs to his unique approach to turning down drugs, Spade proves that no topic is off limits, according to Netflix. The special was filmed at the Pantages Theater in Minneapolis. Spade serves as executive producer alongside Marc Gurvitz, Alex Murray and John Irwin. The special is directed by Ryan Polito. Spade is coming off a run as guest host on Bachelor In Paradise. He recently starred in the Netflix original comedy The...
TV & VIDEOS
The Hollywood Reporter

Walter Coblenz, Oscar-Nominated Producer of ‘All the President’s Men,’ Dies at 93

Walter Coblenz, who received a best picture Oscar nomination for All the President’s Men and produced other standout films including The Candidate and The Onion Field, has died. He was 93. Coblenz died March 16 in Los Angeles, his son John announced.More from The Hollywood ReporterEstelle Harris, the Nagging Mrs. Costanza on 'Seinfeld,' Dies at 93Barrie Youngfellow, Actress on 'It's a Living,' Dies at 75Paul Herman, Actor in 'The Sopranos,' 'Entourage' and 'The Irishman,' Dies at 76 Coblenz also landed an Emmy nomination in 1974 for outstanding limited series for producing NBC’s The Blue Knight, an adaptation of the Joseph Wambaugh novel that...
LOS ANGELES, CA
ComicBook

Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition 4k Remaster Trailer Released Revealing Paramount+ Premiere Date

Paramount+ has released the trailer for the upcoming 4k Ultra HD Star Trek: The Motion Picture Director's Edition remaster. The trailer reveals that the newly updated director's cut of the original Star Trek movie will debut exclusively on Parmaount+ on April 5th. The new trailer follows the previously revealed first look at the remastered Director's Edition and additional still images released by Paramount+ shortly after the project's announcement. Oscar-winning director Robert Wise directed Star Trek: The Motion Picture but wasn't entirely satisfied with the film's theatrical cut, completed on a tight deadline. The Director's Edition allowed Wise to achieve his vision more fully, restoring abandoned elements and special effects shots when Paramount released it on VHS and DVD in 2001.
MOVIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Jazz#Birthdays#Entertainment History#Cbs Tv#Academy Award#Loh
Variety

Lionsgate Sells Jennifer Lopez Romantic Comedy ‘Shotgun Wedding’ to Amazon Prime Video

Click here to read the full article. “Shotgun Wedding,” a romantic comedy starring Jennifer Lopez and Josh Duhamel, is forgoing a traditional theatrical release and is instead heading to Amazon Prime Video. Lionsgate, which produced “Shotgun Wedding” and intended to open the movie in theaters, sold U.S. rights to the streamer. Prime Video previously acquired international rights for the amorous action-comedy in several key territories. “Shotgun Wedding” was scheduled to hit the big screen on June 29, but it’s now unclear when the film will land on Prime Video. Since release plans have not been finalized, sources say there’s a chance the...
MOVIES
24/7 Wall St.

This Is the Best Animated Sitcom of All Time

Animated TV shows became popular in the 1950s with “Felix the Cat” and “Crusader Rabbit.” The genre grew through the 1960s with Disney productions and the rise of major animation producer Hanna-Barbera Productions. But most of these were cartoons and made very little effort to develop a plot or more than one or two characters. […]
TV SERIES
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Entertainment
Country
Germany
The Hollywood Reporter

Kid Cudi Joins John Woo Action Thriller ‘Silent Night’

After starring in A24 horror X, Scott Mescudi, also known as Kid Cudi, has set up another genre movie. Mescudi will star in John Woo action thriller Silent Night, joining a cast that includes Joel Kinnaman. The project follows Godlock (Kinnaman) who is, according to the loglines  “a father on a mission to avenge his young son who was tragically caught in the crossfire of gang violence on Christmas Eve. Shot and nearly killed while in pursuit of the murderers, Godlock vows to avenge his son by any means necessary.” Mescudi will play Detective Dennis Vassel.More from The Hollywood ReporterTi West's...
MOVIES
EW.com

See original To Kill a Mockingbird star Mary Badham return to the story on stage

"Miss Jean Louise, stand up, your father is passing." As Harper Lee's child narrator, Scout, Mary Badham was expected to show deference to Atticus Finch (Gregory Peck), her dad, as he walks past her in a courtroom during the proceedings of the trial against Tom Robinson (Brock Peters) that makes up the bulk of the story.
MOVIES
tvinsider.com

‘Shrinking’: Harrison Ford Joins Jason Segel in Apple TV+ Comedy

Harrison Ford is not only coming to TV, he’s also doing so in a comedy. Ford has joined Jason Segel in the cast of the upcoming comedy from Ted Lasso‘s Bill Lawrence and Brett Goldstein, Deadline reports. In Apple TV+’s Shrinking, he stars as Dr. Phil Rhodes, who is described as “a down-to-earth, sharp as a tack ‘blue collar shrink,’ blunt but with an ever present twinkle.”
TV & VIDEOS

Comments / 0

Community Policy