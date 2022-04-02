ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
29 Minnesotans suffer norovirus symptoms after eating raw oysters

Health officials say 29 Minnesotans recently suffered from norovirus after eating oysters at a restaurant, CBS Minnesota reports. They fell ill after eating the raw oysters at Travail Kitchen in Robbinsdale on...

